Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Finward Bancorp said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 4.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 4.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finward Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWD is 0.20%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 1,070K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Finward Bancorp is 33.15. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.92% from its latest reported closing price of 21.82.

The projected annual revenue for Finward Bancorp is 86MM, an increase of 12.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 430K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 21.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 133K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 41.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 100K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 99K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Finward Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

