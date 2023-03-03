Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Finward Bancorp said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.64% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Finward Bancorp is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.64% from its latest reported closing price of $36.11.

The projected annual revenue for Finward Bancorp is $86MM, an increase of 10.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finward Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWD is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 1,056K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fourthstone holds 379K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 55.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 97.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 148K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 39.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 39.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 100K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 99K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Finward Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.