Finward Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FNWD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/17/26, Finward Bancorp (Symbol: FNWD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of FNWD's recent stock price of $33.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FNWD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNWD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.46 per share, with $39.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.99.

In Monday trading, Finward Bancorp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further FNWD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.