FinVolution Group's (NYSE:FINV) one-year earnings growth trails the impressive shareholder returns

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV). Its share price is already up an impressive 221% in the last twelve months. In more good news, the share price has risen 9.1% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.6% in the last month. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 12% in three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year FinVolution Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 32%. The share price gain of 221% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FINV Earnings Per Share Growth November 12th 2021

We know that FinVolution Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for FinVolution Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 228%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, FinVolution Group's total shareholder return last year was 228%. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 8%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FinVolution Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for FinVolution Group that you should be aware of.

We will like FinVolution Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

