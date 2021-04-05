FinVolution Group (FINV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

FinVolution Group (FINV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FINV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FINV was $6.93, representing a -34.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.61 and a 384.62% increase over the 52 week low of $1.43.

FINV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). FINV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96.

