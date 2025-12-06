FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt (FINV) Price Target Decreased by 25.26% to 8.54

The average one-year price target for FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:FINV) has been revised to $8.54 / share. This is a decrease of 25.26% from the prior estimate of $11.42 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.89% from the latest reported closing price of $5.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINV is 0.13%, an increase of 36.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 77,156K shares. The put/call ratio of FINV is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 36.04% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,256K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,439K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 36.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,864K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing a decrease of 26.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 85.10% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 2,835K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 29.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.