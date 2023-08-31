FinVolution Group - ADR (FINV) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 6.73

The average one-year price target for FinVolution Group - ADR (NYSE:FINV) has been revised to 6.73 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 6.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 7.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.15% from the latest reported closing price of 5.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinVolution Group - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINV is 0.05%, a decrease of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 66,340K shares. The put/call ratio of FINV is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16,493K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 11,150K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 5,721K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,974K shares, representing a decrease of 56.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINV by 22.82% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 4,402K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Man Group holds 3,122K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in Chinaconnecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China'sonline consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had over 116.1 million cumulative registered users.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.