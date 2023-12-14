FINV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.66, changing hands as high as $4.70 per share. FinVolution Group shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FINV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FINV's low point in its 52 week range is $3.55 per share, with $6.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.62.

