FINV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.50, changing hands as high as $4.51 per share. FinVolution Group shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FINV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FINV's low point in its 52 week range is $2.68 per share, with $7.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.47.

