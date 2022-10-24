FINV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.27, changing hands as low as $4.26 per share. FinVolution Group shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FINV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FINV's low point in its 52 week range is $2.68 per share, with $7.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.