Fintel’s Top 10 Short Squeeze Score Stocks For November

The Short Squeeze Screener and Leaderboard uses an advanced quantitative model to track companies that have the highest likelihood of experiencing a short squeeze. This is a short squeeze stocks list, or short interest tracker, that can be used as an integral part of your investing or trading research. This model is a proprietary, multi-factor model that uses a number of factors, including Short Interest % Float, Short Borrow Fee Rates, and others.

The top 10 stocks with the highest short squeeze score have been included below:

10. MLTX / MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - Class A - Score 95.25

Clinical-stage biotech company Moonlake Immunotherapeutics rose 28 ranks over the week to the 10th spot on the leaderboard with a score of 95.25.

Short interest has risen 1.68% over the past month and now equates to almost 55% of the total float. During this time, shares have declined -4.67%.

MLTX reported third quarter results at the beginning of the week which sent shares higher on losses that were less than expected. Jefferies also initiated the stock with a buy call and a $16 target in the week prior.

9. OPFI / OppFi Inc. - Score 95.26

Credit company OppFi rose 17 ranks over the week to 9th spot on the leaderboard with a score of 95.26. Short interest has fallen 12.78% over the month but still equities for around 17.16% of the total float.

Shares have also risen 12.01% during this time, likely driven by short covering activity. Borrow rates have risen to 229.04 as there is a shortage of available shares to borrow.

During November, OPFI reported Q3 results to investors posting 35% in revenue growth over the year to $124.2 million. Net originations increased 11% over the year but was offset with net profits fading to a marginal loss during this time.

8. AFRI / Forafric Global PLC

Agricultural stock Forafric Global retained 8th rank during the week with a score of 95.95.

Short interest has grown a wapping 605% over the month and now equates to 14.73%. During this time shares have also drifted 4.4% higher.

7. BEEM / Beam Global

EV charging infrastructure company Beem Global fell 3 ranks this week to 7th on the leaderboard with a score of 96.52. Short interest has risen 1.8% over the month and now equates to 20.17% of the float.

The share price has also risen 25.03% which poses well for a potential short squeeze.

During November BEEM reported third quarter results to investors with better than expected sales that were offset by wider than expected losses. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $4.7 million but has since reported multiple orders from customers that have been received in recent weeks.

6. MICS / Singing Machine Co., Inc.

Karaoke company Singing Machine has risen 6 ranks to 6th spot on the leaderboard with a score of 96.99.

The stock has a $16 million market cap and has traded flat over the month. Short interest has fallen -8.11% during this time and now equates to 24.10% of the total float with 7.59 days to cover.

During November the MICS reported a decline in revenue for the third quarter to $17.1 million from $17.4 million in the prior year. As a result, net income also declined to $296K from $692K in the prior year.

5. ABEO / Abeona Therapeutics Inc

Cell and gene therapeutics biotech company Abeona rose 9 ranks this week to 5th position on the leaderboard with a score of 97.35.

Short interest has more than doubled, rising 184.55% to 5.58% of the float. The stock has traded sideways since May but remains down 80% since the beginning of the year.

At ABEO’s Q3 result in November, the company had $23.5 million in cash and short term liquidity but had lost -$9.5 million which widened from -$7.0 million lost in the prior year comparison.

4. SURG / Surgepays, Inc.

Tech telecom firm Surgepays Inc rose 14 ranks this week to fourth on the leaderboard with a score of 97.57.

Short interest has grown 30.5% and now equates to 67.49% of the total float. During this time shares have risen 12.5%, bringing the year to date gain to 160%.

There is a fierce battle between long and short investors with long investors prevailing. The shorters have gotten it wrong and continue to do so!

During November SURG reported third quarter results where they told investors that they had surpassed the firm's year-end goal of 200,000 mobile subscribers early. Revenues grew to $36.2 million from $14.5 million in the prior year, but the firm's underlying adjusted EBITDA loss widened to -$0.8M from -$0.4M.

3. HOUR / Hour Loop Inc

Online e-commerce retailer Hour Loop has fallen 3 ranks this week on the short squeeze leaderboard from the top with a score of 97.76.

Short interest has risen 14.87% over the month and now equates to 15.59% of the total float.

Fintel journalists wrote a short squeeze story on HOUR which can be found here.

2. GETY / Getty Images Holdings Inc

American visual media company Getty Images has gained 11 ranks this week to have the second highest score of 98.31.

Short interest has grown 33.95% over the month while the stock price has traded relatively flat. Short interest now equates to 84.52% of the float according to NYSE short interest data.

Zero shares are reportedly available and shorted stock has 0.28 days to cover with a borrow fee rate which has skyrocketed to 198.10.

GETY reported third quarter earnings during November with revenue of $230.5 million falling short of consensus estimates. The company also generated EPS of -$0.51 compared to positive $0.08 in the prior year.

1. PXMD / PaxMedica Inc

Autism spectrum focused biopharma company PaxMedica currently holds the top spot on the short squeeze leaderboard with a score of 98.34 after rising 29 ranks this week.

The stock is currently undergoing a short squeeze with share rising 37.4% in trading on Friday.

Fintel reported a -30.22% decline in short interest to 16.76% of the total float as institutions rushed to cover positions and bank any gains they may have left.

Shorted shares in the stock currently have 0.04 days to cover with zero available shares reported on offer. This has caused the borrow rate fee to rise to 198.10.

PaxMedica’s shares have rallied significantly over the last week after announcing that it had entered into a 30 month investment agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for up to $20 million.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.