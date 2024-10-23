Fintel PLC’s Ken Davy Transfers Shares to Family Trusts

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC has announced a significant transfer of shares by Non-Executive Director Ken Davy, who has moved 9.3 million shares into three family trusts as a part of his financial planning strategy. Despite the transfer, Davy’s interest in the company remains unchanged, maintaining his holding of approximately 23.7% of Fintel’s ordinary shares. This move highlights the ongoing strategic financial maneuvers within the fintech sector, drawing attention from investors and stakeholders alike.

