Fintel PLC Reports Steady Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

May 21, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC, a leading UK fintech and support services business, has conducted its Annual General Meeting, providing a positive trading update. The company is performing in line with expectations, having made four strategic acquisitions and investments to bolster its market position. With a solid financial foundation and a confident outlook for sustainable growth, Fintel PLC is poised to capitalize on market opportunities driven by regulatory changes and technological demand.

