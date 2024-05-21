Fintel PLC Reports Steady Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC, a leading UK fintech and support services business, has conducted its Annual General Meeting, providing a positive trading update. The company is performing in line with expectations, having made four strategic acquisitions and investments to bolster its market position. With a solid financial foundation and a confident outlook for sustainable growth, Fintel PLC is poised to capitalize on market opportunities driven by regulatory changes and technological demand.

