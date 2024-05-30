News & Insights

Fintel PLC Notifies Major Share Ownership Change

May 30, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership following Rathbones Investment Management Ltd’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights, resulting in the crossing of a threshold on May 29, 2024. The transaction has led to Rathbones holding over 10% of Fintel PLC’s voting rights, a noticeable increase from their previous notification. This noteworthy shift in stakeholder power could hold implications for Fintel PLC’s future corporate decisions and stock performance.

