Fintel PLC Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Fintel PLC has issued 5,113 new ordinary shares as part of its Save as You Earn 2021 scheme, expanding its total share capital to 104,193,285 shares. The new shares are set to be admitted to trading on AIM, with admission expected on November 29, 2024. This move highlights Fintel’s commitment to rewarding its members and enhancing shareholder value.

