Fintel PLC Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC has issued 1,022 new ordinary shares as part of its Save as You Earn 2021 scheme, bringing its total share capital to over 104 million shares. These shares are set to be traded on AIM starting November 15, 2024. This move indicates Fintel’s ongoing commitment to employee investment and growth in the fintech sector.

For further insights into GB:FNTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.