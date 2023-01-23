Fintel Initiates Coverage Of Japan Based Lab Testing Stock H.U. Group

Fintel initiates Japanese lab testing and services provider H.U. Group (JP:4544), a company currently screening with a high Fintel QVF quant (quantity, value, fund sentiment) score of 91.77. The company was formerly known as Miraca Holdings before changing its name in recent years.

H.U. Group is a company that provides both Lab Testing and related services (LTS) as well as In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). Most recently the company added Healthcare Services (HS) as a third and new business unit that supports efficient management of hospitals, welfare and nursing services.

The testing and drug services are provided for the treatment of cancer, hypothyroidism, diabetes, malignant tumours and infectious diseases.

The LTS segment provides lab testing services to medical institutions in Japan via a network of clinical laboratories across the country.

The IVD segment uses HU’s R&A capacity to create innovative diagnostic services globally through the group's networks and business partners.

The new HS segment helps support hospitals with efficient management, welfare and nursing services.

From 2013 to 2020 the company reported relatively stable annual sales of between ¥180 to ¥200 billion. The pandemic propelled the business to new heights with increased global demand for lab testing services which saw revenue grow above ¥220 billion in 2021 and above ¥270 billion in 2022.

The company generates stable cash flows and is a healthy dividend payer for defensive investors.

The group’s stock price held firm over 2022 with a few fluctuations over the year which saw the stock price fall towards ¥2,600 in May before rallying above ¥3,200 in July and August.

H.U. Group is currently trading on a ~6.3x price-to-earnings ratio and has a dividend yield of 4.41% based on the current market cap.

H.U. Group’s strong QVF score consists of three key factors which have been explained a little further below.

H.U.’s quality factor score of 89.24 is based on a 3 year average return on investor capital of 0.21 and has grown by 1.52% on average each year. This score focuses on the group's cash flow generating abilities.

We at Fintel like H.U. Group as the company has been able to grow and maintain its heightened cash flow generation throughout the pandemic.

The chart included below shows the growth in cash flows over the past few years, replacing the need for financing from other sources.

The value score of 91.39 is based on a 3 year average EBIT/EV ratio of 0.17. This score focuses on the earnings generated compared to the size of the total company.

A rising EV/EBIT ratio (shown below) tells us that the company is now generating almost 4x more pre-tax profits than it was through 2019/20.

The final factor contributing to the score is the Fund sentiment score of 80.81 which has been driven by a 5.05% growth of institutional ownership on the register. The score ranks H.U. Group in the top 5.5% of 36,673 screened global securities.

Institutions own a total of 6.07 million shares on the register and some of the largest holders on the register include: Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund, Dimensional Fund Advisors, GMO Implementation Fund, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF.

Some of the most recent new fund positions that occurred during the last quarter included a purchase by Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund Class A on the 25th of November and also the Allianz GIobal International Small-Cap Fund Class A on the 29th of November.

The chart below shows the rapid growth of fund share ownership since the beginning of the pandemic. Although total ownership has declined from heights in early 2020, the stock has attracted new buying activity momentum during the back half of 2022.

H.U. Group most recently reported first half results to investors in October. Net sales for the group were broadly flat, rising marginally from ¥133.7 billion to ¥134.1 billion. The LTS and HS segments saw marginal declines in sales while the IVD segment drove total growth.

The firm reported a -14% decline in Covid-19 tests and told investors that the base business grew +5% over the year.

Operating profit declined from ¥27.0 billion to ¥17.7 billion, dragged lower by a -¥11.8 billion reduction in profits from the LTS segment.

Management during the result upgraded full year guidance with revenue forecasts increasing by ¥6.0 billion to ¥260.0 billion and ¥2.0 billion operating profit upgrade to ¥23.0 billion.

The chart below from H.U. Group’s financial metrics and ratios page shows the growth in sales and profitability during the pandemic years:

Morgan Stanley analyst Ryotaro Hayashi believes the stock is trading at a discount to industry peers as the market remains concerned on the long-term outlook for the stock with the pandemic coming towards an end.

Hayashi told investors that he sees limited risk of a share price correction given the valuation.

Morgan Stanley remains ‘overweight’ rated on the stock with a ¥4,000 target price.

On average the street remains cautious on the stock with an average 'hold' recommendation and consensus target of ¥3,050 as institutions remain concerned about the firms growth outlook.

