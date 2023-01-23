Fintel Initiates Coverage Of GR Engineering Which Could Be The ASX’s Defensive Income Play For 2023

Fintel initiates Australian engineering, consulting and contracting company GR Engineering (AU:GNG), which is showing a high Fintel QVF quant (quantity, value, fund sentiment) score of 94.87. The company’s primary customers are in the mining and mineral processing industries but also provides services to oil and gas companies.

The firm specialises in providing high quality engineering design and construction services and has completed projects in more than 20 countries.

GR services cover all aspects of the project life cycle from the initial evaluation and study phase through to design, construction, commissioning and operational support. GR Engineering’s business model focuses on utilising in-house evaluation, process and engineering design, construction and asset management capabilities to provide integrated project solutions. Feasibility studies are one of the key features of GR’s business model and it focuses on delivering projects through EPC contracting arrangements. It has a comprehensive service offering which it uses with its in-house expertise to deliver projects in a timely cost effective manner.

Fintel’s high QVF score indicates that the stock is screening as an attractive company trading on a reasonable valuation with strong cash flow generation and institutional interest.

The stock outperformed local equity markets over 2022 as the share price slid a minor -5% over the year vs the ASX All Ordinaries index which declined by around -10%. Investors still finished in the green with 19 cents of fully franked dividends that were paid, providing a 9.3% cash yield before any tax benefits.

On a three year view, the stock has risen more than 150% from its lows of 2022 where the stock traded in the 60-70 cent range for a period of time before trending higher.

GNG’s strong QVF score consists of three key factors which have been explained a little further below.

GNG’s quality factor score of 95.82 is based on a 3 year average return on investor capital of 0.79 and has grown by 1.76% on average each year.

GNG has grown cash flows from operating activities significantly as the company has scaled up revenue from $182 million in FY19 consistently higher to $650 million in FY22.

Cash flows from operating activities declined in FY20, with a low point of $4 million in the Dece mber quarter of 2019 before turning a quarter and rising each quarter until the close of FY22.

The strong trend in growing free cash flows is a bullish indicator in current market times when profitable firms are being rewarded vs growth companies.

The chart to the right from Fintel’s financial metrics and ratios page for GNG shows the growth in cash flow over the last few years but also highlights the portion of cash flows being detracted from financing costs.

The value score of 88.62 is based on a 3 year average EBIT/EV ratio of 0.14. The earnings to valuation ratio has trended in positive territory, turning negative over the 2020 year.

Since 2021 the EBIT/EV ratio has been trending higher which means the company has been generating more profit per share for investors.

The final factor contributing to the score is the Fund sentiment score of 85.61 which has been driven by 7.14% growth of institutional ownership on the register. The score ranks GNG in the top 3% of 36,606 screened global securities.

One of the most recent new positions added was by Lincoln Financial Group’s Variable Insurance Products Trust. The fund purchased an initial position of 8,627 shares at $2.17 each.

The chart below shows the rapid growth of fund share ownership since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the 22nd of November, management updated the market during its annual general meeting, introducing revenue guidance for FY23 to generate between $500 to $530 million in sales.

While the guidance implies a decline in sales when compared to $651.7 million generated in FY22, it remains well ahead of the $392.4 million generated in FY21 and $222.4 million in FY20.

Dividends paid to holders increased from 12 cents to 19 cents per share over the year while maintaining a strong balance sheet with more than $100 million in cash reported at the last result.

An emerging resources boom in construction continues to support a strong medium-term outlook for the stock.

In early October, Argonaut Securities analyst Ian Christie upgraded the stock from hold to buy while keeping a firm $2.42 target price.

The analyst told investors that the upgrade was based on three key events; a weakening share price, full notice to proceed on the thunderbird project and the positive final investment decision for the West Musgrave Project by OZ Minerals.

Argonaut believes the two projects will give management a decent level of revenue visibility over the next few years.

More on the QVF scoring model (Quality + Value + Fund Sentiment)

The QVF screen combines the Quality + Value scoring model (known as the QuantSoft) score with the Fund Sentiment score.

The original Quality+Value Scoring Model (also known as the QuantSoft Score) was developed by Wilton Risenhoover and is based on his research while at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

The original Quality+Value Score is a six-factor model that ranks companies on their cash-generating ability and growth. Additionally, there is a significant value factor in it. It identifies very good, durable companies with a large moat that have fallen into disfavor by the market and are likely to recover.

This enhanced QVO Scoring Model adds two more factors to the Quality/Value Score - both based on measures of fund sentiment.

The addition of fund sentiment factors to the traditional Quality+Value score slightly increases the ranks of companies that have high accumulation by institutions and is expected to improve returns over the long term.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.