FintechWerx Names New CTO, Ends Amalgamation Agreements

May 30, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. (TSE:WERX) has released an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has welcomed Claudio Lai as the new Chief Technology Officer for its subsidiary, Smartwerx Solutions Inc., bringing in his extensive experience in payments technology and media. Lai’s entrepreneurial ventures have made significant impacts, notably with FluidCast Technologies in cloud-based content monetization and VR/AR technologies. Additionally, FintechWerx has terminated two previous amalgamation agreements, keeping the possibility of revisiting these transactions at a later date.

