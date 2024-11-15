FintechWerx Acquires Email Money Transfer Innovator

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. (TSE:WERX) has released an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has successfully acquired 1378871 BC Ltd., a company specializing in automated reconciliation tools for email money transfers. The acquisition was completed through a three-cornered amalgamation, resulting in the issuance of 20 million units to the shareholders. This strategic move is expected to enhance FintechWerx’s foothold in financial technology services.

