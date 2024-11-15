News & Insights

Stocks

FintechWerx Acquires Email Money Transfer Innovator

November 15, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. (TSE:WERX) has released an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has successfully acquired 1378871 BC Ltd., a company specializing in automated reconciliation tools for email money transfers. The acquisition was completed through a three-cornered amalgamation, resulting in the issuance of 20 million units to the shareholders. This strategic move is expected to enhance FintechWerx’s foothold in financial technology services.

For further insights into TSE:WERX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.