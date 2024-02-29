Fintech’s New Guard: 3 Cryptos Transforming Finance 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The decline in digital asset investment from 2022 to early 2023 gave way to an upswing in late 2023/early 2024. In a time of the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, fintech cryptos look like an interesting investment. Such assets are at the forefront of financial services innovation. If selected projects become popular, they can make investors rich. However, when dealing with emerging markets, it is important to make an accurate shot at the target rather than trying to participate in all possible fintech projects.

Fintech Cryptos: Stellar (XLM-USD)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Although financial infrastructures look strongly self-sustaining, connecting multiple payment systems, individuals or institutions is expensive and time-consuming. With the arrival of Stellar (XLM-USD), this task has become easier. Low-cost transactions make cross-border transactions inclusive, making the Solana blockchain attractive because of its accessibility and customer focus.

When crypto enthusiasts begin to explore Stellar technology, they immediately notice the individual features of this network. Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) stands apart from traditional mechanisms such as proof-of-work (PoW) or proof-of-stake (PoS). It is built on the Federal Byzantine Agreement principles.

An agreement can be reached even if not all participants vote unanimously. For this purpose, the project uses the quorum slice trust model. The consensus process in the SCP unfolds through the nomination and voting phases. A structured series of votes gives the network viability, and in the last stage, the network achieves consistency.

The Lumens native currency holds a prestigious place among fintech cryptos, as it contributes to the network’s mission of making money transfers fast, reliable and affordable. It is an intermediate currency that is an integral part of the ecosystem. It helps users cover transaction costs without compromising Stellar’s security.

The network’s capabilities also include issuing and exchanging various digital assets, including user tokens. Applications include mobile banking, micropayments and money transfers.

This crypto-financial project differs from the usual altcoins that move only with the main market players. The XLM value chart pleased investors even in mid-2023 when countless coins were only falling. Thus, from June to July last year, the token doubled its value. By February 2024, the token was gaining strength and managed to bring almost 10% profit. Currently, it is trading at around $0.12 and demonstrates a willingness to go up even when market sentiment changes to bearish.

MakerDAO (MKR)

Source: Shutterstock

The decentralized lending platform MakerDAO (MKR-USD) is based on the MKR token. Traditional financial institutions remain far behind modern automated solutions. MakerDAO is one of them, as it allows users to participate in lending and borrowing operations using smart contracts. At the same time, the platform is managed by the community, as it uses the mechanism of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The demand for such solutions is growing in regions with underdeveloped financial infrastructure. The access to an Internet connection and crypto assets is enough for actively using the platform’s services. Users do not need to overpay for the work of intermediaries and wait for days to complete a transaction. These advantages make such fintech cryptos popular among individuals.

Democratizing lending is another step toward financial inclusion. The project is working to ensure that institutions and individuals enjoy this benefit without fear of losing money. Maker’s deflationary protocol maintains the value of tokens and encourages responsible management in the ecosystem. MKRs are burned when a collateralized debt position is closed. As a result, the supply decreases, and the token price stabilizes.

Thanks to such modern solutions, MKR has been showing positive dynamics since 2022, increasing from $600 to $2,100. The Maker token’s market cap is now approaching $2 billion. Still, this is not the peak value during the project’s lifetime. In 2021, this figure almost crossed the $6 billion mark. And the growth of 2024 can likely raise the price of the token above $5,000, as it was in the past.

Helium (HNT)

Source: Shutterstock

Traditional Internet providers rely on a centralized infrastructure that has several imperfections. Due to unreliable connections, not everyone can boast of fast financial transactions. Helium (HNT-USD) is ready to change this approach. Its decentralized wireless network infrastructure uses a set of hotspots. They are owned by individuals, meaning the provider cannot shut down the Internet connection. Previously unbanked areas are now getting access to financial services thanks to Helium’s solutions.

Helium’s peer-to-peer network does not require the participation of Internet corporations to provide its services to people. This application of blockchain technology improves communication and increases privacy and security.

The project’s main treasure is its community. Helium rewards users who contribute to the network’s development. Individuals host hotspots and receive HNT tokens. This coin deserves its place among fintech cryptos because it creates new financial flows thanks to its reward system. Thus, the platform achieves the rapid spread of decentralized wireless network ideas and democratizes ownership.

Mexican telecommunications provider Telefónica has partnered with Helium to improve service quality. The price of HNT has passed the $9 mark and continues its upward trend. Market experts predict further growth based on the company’s innovation and ability to quickly attract users. Analysts predict the price of the token at $11.60 by April. That figure may turn out to be a minority compared to the real numbers, taking into account the cooperation with Google Pixel. It can significantly expand the project’s ecosystem. When Helium becomes a critical component of the infrastructure, the balance of demand and limited supply will affect the price of HNT.

On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Julia Magas is a writer who covers the latest trends in finance and technology. Her work is published in a number of financial media outlets such as Nasdaq, Cointelegraph, Investing, SeekingAlpha, FXEmpire, and Beincrypto. She primarily covers cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a focus on market performance, innovations and trends.

