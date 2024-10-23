UP Fintech’s $90 Million ADS Offering Announced

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, a prominent online brokerage firm, has announced the pricing of a public offering of 15 million American Depositary Shares at $6.25 per ADS, aiming to raise approximately $90 million. The proceeds are intended to bolster the company’s capital base and support its business development initiatives. The offering is expected to close on October 24, 2024, with Deutsche Bank and other major institutions acting as joint bookrunners.

