What’s Driving Clearing Transformation? Always-On Markets, AI and a Collateral Revolution

Key Insights
- Always-on trading is forcing CCPs to modernize clearing operations, risk oversight and member servicing for extended market hours.
- AI is moving from experimentation to practical deployment, improving forecasting, decision support and operational efficiency across post-trade workflows.
- Risk management is becoming more real-time and transparent, with greater focus on liquidity risk, margin visibility and advanced analytics.
- Tokenized collateral is emerging as a key enabler of collateral mobility and intraday liquidity in continuous trading environments.
The clearing landscape is at a genuine inflection point. Three interconnected forces — always-on markets, artificial intelligence and real-time, intraday risk management— are converging to reshape how central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) operate, compete and serve their members.
For central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), change can be challenging to keep pace with. But it also presents an opportunity to innovate and grow. Aligning always-on operating models with intelligence, risk and governance will be crucial to supporting the next generation of markets and asset classes.
The Always-On Market: Building for Continuous Clearing
The market is moving toward 23-hour and 24-hour trading days, pulled forward by participant trends and preferences for digital-native experiences—access, responsiveness and fewer boundaries. This new paradigm is inching closer (Nasdaq’s proposal to run its main stock exchange 23x5 received SEC approval earlier this year).
Perhaps the biggest impact of the shift toward global trading hours is compression of the operational windows that historically supported batch processing and maintenance built around planned downtime. As those windows shrink and the settlement cycle also compresses, leaders at CCPs are facing mission-critical questions in:
- Corporate actions processing: Defined overnight windows for reconciliation, validation and entitlement calculations are compressed (even eliminated) in a continuous trading hours environment. Proxy statements, dividend adjustments, and entitlement workflows need to be rearchitected for near-real-time processing.
- Release window management: Batch-dependent processes that currently run during low-activity periods require redesign, not just rescheduling.
- Operational staffing: Longer trading days require either expanded expert headcount or a fundamental rethinking of how human oversight and automated workflows are distributed across the trading day.
The volume picture also matters. Expectations are for off-peak or overnight trading activity to initially be sparse relative to core sessions. But the operational obligations of clearing do not scale down proportionally. CCPs must maintain continuous risk oversight, margin monitoring and member servicing across the full extended window, even when transaction volumes are light.
AI Moves Into the Engine Room
Conversations among clearing professionals have shifted noticeably in the past 12 months from AI in theory to AI in practice. Post-trade use cases are being evaluated and deployed against specific, high-value operational and risk workflows across the scope of market operations.
The most promising applications in post-trade have emerged around decision support, improving consistency and speed without weakening control.
- Operational intelligence in the workflow: Supporting operators and participants in the moment by surfacing relevant data, guiding users through approved methodologies and improving consistency in exception handling and service responses outside core hours.
- Enterprise intelligence across datasets: Strengthening planning and oversight through forecasting, trend analysis and performance insights that inform policy, thresholds and preparedness.
As a result, emerging adoption patterns have focused around:
- Anticipation—forecasting to reduce surprises in funding and collateral needs.
- Exploration—accelerating what-if analysis so drivers of margin and stress outcomes are understood quickly and consistently.
- Explainability—shortening the path from “what happened” to “why,” including attribution that supports governance review and participant confidence.
- Responsiveness—reducing effort and turnaround time for reporting and ad hoc information requests, including reruns and clarifications.
- Signal extraction—helping teams identify early indicators amid noisy data, particularly where credit and liquidity risk can emerge faster than periodic processes assume.
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AI Enablement in Always-On Environments
Always-on markets change the participant-service equation. Members will seek clarity outside core hours—margin drivers, methodology interpretation, operational exceptions and status. Assistants can help by providing consistent, policy-aligned explanations using approved documentation and approved data views. The objective is not unbounded “chat.” It is structured access to trusted answers with permissions and auditability designed in.
Some of the highest-friction post-trade workflows are exception-driven and document-heavy. AI can reduce manual compilation—parsing documents, extracting details and summarizing context for human decision-makers—while accountability remains with people and controls.
Agent-like capabilities—automation for bounded tasks such as scenario generation, workflow triage or collateral optimization—are a logical next step.
In clearing, the differentiator is governance: defined permissions, auditable outputs, explainability, monitoring for drift and change control. A staged adoption path remains the most effective approach—start read-only, expand to decision support, then introduce bounded automation where oversight and audit trails are mature.
Risk Management: Real Time, Margin Transparency and Collateral Mobility
Risk priorities continue to evolve, shaped by market stress experience, supervisory expectations and structural shifts. Several themes are defining the next phase: heightened margin scrutiny, greater focus on liquidity risk and an emphasis on collateral optimization and mobility achieved through tokenization.
As exposures concentrate, impact assessment and default readiness must be sharper. At the same time, growth in prefunded resources strengthens resilience while increasing costs for participants. The practical response is not simply “more.” It is “more precise”—better concentration analytics, targeted simulations and clearer understanding of sensitivities that matter most in stress.
On the model front, evolving regulatory expectations are driving CCPs toward significantly more granular approaches to backtesting. Unit portfolio backtesting (analyzing model performance at the level of individual portfolios or positions rather than aggregate outcomes) can provide a more detailed view of where margin models are performing as designed and where concentrations or tail exposures may be underestimated. That level of diagnostic precision is becoming a regulatory expectation across major jurisdictions, not merely a best practice, underscoring the importance of modernized data infrastructure.
Margin transparency is a related and equally pressing priority. Clearing members increasingly expect to independently calculate margin requirements in real time. New transparency requirements in several regulatory frameworks are formalizing modern expectations around stability and anti-procyclicality. Clearing members want to understand drivers, anticipate changes and explore what-if impacts quickly, especially as trading hours expand.
The Rising Role of Tokenized Collateral
Tokenized collateral is altering this risk management calculus in ways that extend well beyond settlement efficiency. Blockchain-based collateral transactions are demonstrating that digital assets can materially improve collateral mobility and reduce the friction of meeting margin calls in near-real-time environments, directly addressing one of the structural liquidity challenges of 24/7 clearing.
It’s something post-trade infrastructures must prepare for: More than half of respondents in a recent Nasdaq and ValueExchange survey said they expect to manage live tokenized collateral by the end of 2026. Download the full survey report here.
Firms see tokenization as a way to reduce failed trades, lessen costly buffers and unlock mobility. The guardrails to wide-scale institutional adoption are coming into focus. Regulatory engagement to expand collateral eligibility to tokenized real-world assets is actively underway with CCPs and regulators working in close coordination to enable change that is both operationally practical and systemically sound. The direction of travel is clear and the institutions building the risk infrastructure to manage tokenized collateral today may be the ones positioned to scale efficiently when eligibility frameworks formalize.
For CCPs and members in continuous hours environments, the ability to call and receive collateral at any point in the trading day directly addresses one of the core liquidity risks of always-on clearing. The operational case for tokenized collateral is most compelling in the hours when traditional collateral pipelines are least accessible and that connection is driving real urgency in CCP strategic planning.
Looking Ahead: How Clearing Transformation Will Unfold
These three themes will be the undercurrent to clearing market modernization in the months to come. Global trading hours are likely to continue normalizing, AI adoption promises to broaden into agentic-enabled assistance and collateral tokenization stands to accelerate with controls in place.
For post-trade market operators planning around these factors, the most effective change programs approach this as a unified agenda.
For CCPs evaluating where to invest, the thread connecting all three themes is infrastructure that is flexible, interoperable and built for a market structure that must adapt to change. Nasdaq Eqlipse Clearing™ is designed with that reality in mind, supporting multi-asset margining, real-time risk monitoring, dynamic scenario analysis and collateral optimization within a single, governed environment.
Learn more by accessing these Eqlipse Clearing resources.
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