Upholding Market Standards: South Africa’s Market Surveillance Code of Conduct

For a community to grow and thrive, it needs individual members of that community to come together to advance it forward. I encountered a fantastic example of this during my recent visit to South Africa where the local financial services community has launched a grassroots initiative to improve from within and raise its own standards.

Over the past year, individuals from South Africa’s key financial services institutions, regulatory bodies, and industry groups came together to collaborate and construct a market surveillance code of conduct. The goal of the code of conduct is to raise the standards of the local financial services industry and hold it to the highest global levels. The code will provide guidance to financial firms and new compliance officers on best practices, with many of its guidances to eventually be incorporated into the exchange and regulator standards and requirements.

In the conversations I had with those involved, this was a long journey in which the first step was to bring everyone together to understand the vital role that market integrity has in ensuring a safe and strong financial sector. I was in Johannesburg for that step at the inaugural South Africa Market Surveillance Conference in 2023 hosted by Investec. This was the first time so many different organizations across the country had convened to discuss market integrity. I was uplifted by the energy in the room and speaking to so many people who were passionate about cracking down on financial crime. It was great to see everyone leaving abuzz with ideas, but the harder work is to maintain that energy and channel it towards something impactful. The creation of the market surveillance code of conduct is the outcome of the vision of that community. A year later I returned to Johannesburg to speak at the 2024 South Africa Market Surveillance Conference to discuss and debate the code of conduct draft, which was unveiled at this year’s event.

From left to right: Phillip Thuthuka Dube, Head of Equity Finance, Investec, Tony Sio, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, Nasdaq, Hilde Strauss, Head Data & Analytics for Client Operations, Investec, Christian Benson, Market Structure & Risk Strategy, Bloomberg, Jacob Shayi, Senior Manager: Market Surveillance, JSE

One of the biggest challenges for compliance professionals today is the constant pace of change hitting the industry, which stems from new ways of trading, new technologies, new regulations, and the complex interplay of all those things. The skills that a compliance analyst needs today are vastly different from what was needed in the past and with advanced technologies such as AI, those skills will continue to evolve. Continuous learning and sharing best practices are crucial for strengthening the entire industry.

The code addresses many key surveillance themes while also delving into some of the more practical aspects of market surveillance. Some of the issues it touches upon are highly practical, such as the handling of false positives, remote working, handling of private placements/bookbuilds, and distribution rules. There were also sections covering both Trade Surveillance and Communications Monitoring. One interesting section discussed the governance and surveillance process involving algorithmic trading. This was a popular topic of discussion among many of the analysts I spoke to in Johannesburg as this type of trading has become more prevalent in South Africa. A code created by the industry itself best reflects the concerns and focus areas of the people on the ground.

At the unveiling I joined numerous impassioned discussions about the code of conduct, and whilst there is always potential for further enhancements, this document marks considerable progress for the industry. The draft will be officially published at the end of the year; however, it has already accomplished its initial objective of uniting the community to seriously consider how they can work together to address financial crime and help ensure market safety.