Regulatory Roundup: Short and Distort: What a Recent Conviction Means for Market Surveillance

Activist short sellers occupy an unusual position within financial markets. They express their views through trading, often by taking short positions, while also pushing those views publicly through research, media appearances, social channels and direct engagement with investors. Some short campaigns have identified genuine fraud or mismanagement; others have resulted in significant losses for the short sellers themselves.

This month, we look at a recent conviction involving an activist short seller in a $21M USD “short and distort” case and why it could influence how regulators, surveillance teams and compliance functions assess the relationship between public commentary and trading behavior in the future.

So firstly, what is a “short and distort” scheme? In essence, it is the bearish equivalent of a pump and dump. In a pump and dump, a participant accumulates a position, spreads misleading positive information, attracts buying interest and exits at inflated prices. A short and distort follows the opposite direction: a participant establishes a short position, disseminates negative information intended to depress the price and profits from the decline.

Historically, cases have often involved relatively clear misconduct, such as fabricated allegations, false research reports or intentionally misleading statements designed to trigger selling pressure. The recent Andrew Left case doesn’t fit neatly into that template, which is why it’s worth understanding.

Let’s now look at the DOJ case more closely. According to prosecutors, Left’s scheme followed a specific pattern. He would establish a position in a stock, usually short but sometimes long, and use short-dated options that expired within zero to five trading days. Once positioned, he would publish investment commentary through his company, Citron Research, including on social media, in news articles and even through TV appearances. According to the DOJ filing, Left often included price targets and selected “extreme target prices to attract media attention and provoke an immediate change to the price of the Targeted Security.” Prosecutors also pointed to the use of highly charged language, including terms such as “fraud,” “smoking gun” and “uninvestable.”

The SEC filing notes that the relevant stocks “moved on average more than 12%.” Following the volatility generated by his activity, prosecutors alleged that Left quickly closed or reversed his positions, taking in more than $21M USD in profits.

At a high level, this may look similar to other short and distort cases. But the notable point is that prosecutors didn’t rely solely on whether Citron Research’s published investment statements were false, though that remained part of the argument. A central issue was the sequence of events: the positioning before public commentary, the market reaction after publication and the rapid reversal of those positions.

The SEC filing summarized the alleged conduct in this way:

“Unbeknownst to the market, however, Left planned to capitalize on those price movements and quickly reverse his own positions in the equity shares and options – which he had induced readers to follow – but at prices far higher (or lower) than the price targets Left had pushed to his readers and the marketplace. In other words, Left bought back the stock almost immediately after telling his readers to sell, and Left sold stock almost immediately after telling his readers to buy. This fraudulent practice deceived investors and allowed Left to use his Citron Research reports and tweets as catalysts from which he could derive short-term profits.”