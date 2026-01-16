What Proposed Updates to the U.S. Regulatory Capital Rules Mean for Financial Institutions

After almost three years of industry feedback and regulatory refinement, U.S. banking regulators took the next step in reshaping capital requirements.

The Federal Reserve, in coordination with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), advanced a proposed package of three regulatory capital rule changes:

Revisions to the Basel III risk‑based capital framework Updates to the G‑SIB surcharge Revisions to the standardized approach for risk-weighted assets (RWA) Here are the key changes and who’s impacted across the three sets of regulatory capital rule updates:

1. Basel III Endgame Capital Requirements and Expanded Risk‑Based Approach (ERBA)

U.S. regulators are modernizing capital requirements for the largest banks. They’re simplifying the framework and sharpening risk sensitivity, particularly in market risk. The objective is to strengthen resilience, improve consistency and ensure that capital requirements support safe lending and stable markets across economic cycles.

Who's in scope?

Category I banks

Category II banks

Banks with significant trading activity Banks that aren’t in scope may choose to opt in to this expanded risk-based approach.

What are the key changes?

The original 2023 Basel III proposal closely mirrored international standards, but raised industry concerns around complexity, duplication and unintended impacts for lending and market liquidity. It had been expected to increase capital requirements for the largest U.S. banks by an estimated 19% and would’ve applied to banks in Categories I, II, III and IV.

Last week’s revised Basel III proposal responded directly to those concerns by simplifying the framework to better align capital with risk. When combined with stress testing updates, Category I and Category II banks will face a net effect of a 4.8% reduction in aggregated required capital. This impact remains subject to supervisory interpretation and final calibration.



By applying more granular, risk-based calibration, this expanded risk-based approach better differentiates high‑quality corporate exposures from higher‑risk assets. For banks with strong investment-grade corporate loans and bonds—particularly with exposures to well‑rated, diversified counterparties—this improved calibration can reduce overall RWAs. There are similar opportunities available for lower‑risk portfolios that are supported by granular data points to enable more effective deployment of balance‑sheet capacity toward client activity and growth.

Other key changes

Credit Risk: Replacing standardized and Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) approaches with one expanded risk-based approach (ERBA), enhancing risk sensitivity through granular risk weights, updated real estate treatment and revised counterparty credit risk methodologies Operational Risk: Replacing internal models with a standardized approach based on financial indicators and historical losses Market Risk: Modernizing trading book capital using expected shortfall, liquidity horizons and enhanced model validation Credit Valuation Adjustment Risk: Introducing explicit capital requirements for derivative valuation risk

What do these changes mean operationally for banks?

The expanded risk‑based approach represents a new operating model for many banks. While some institutions may have begun building capabilities based on earlier proposals, ERBA introduces a single, integrated framework that requires consistent, auditable capital calculations across credit, market and operational risk.

This likely involves sourcing additional data, strengthening governance and controls, as well as establishing transparent data lineage and calculation workflows that can be maintained and adapted as supervisory calibration and requirements evolve.

2. Systemic Risk and the G‑SIB Surcharge Changes (FR Y-15)

Regulators are aligning capital outcomes more closely with how risk evolves. The proposed G‑SIB surcharge changes are designed to recalibrate capital surcharges to better reflect true systemic risk by updating Method 2 coefficients, improving short‑term funding measures, introducing data averaging and reducing cliff effects.



For banks whose balance sheets sit close to a surcharge threshold—particularly those affected by quarter‑to‑quarter fluctuations in short‑term wholesale funding—the proposed averaging and refined metrics intend to reduce the impact of temporary balance‑sheet movements on surcharge outcomes.

Who's in scope?

G-SIBs

What are the key changes?

Automatic Indexing: Adding future adjustments tied to nominal U.S. GDP to prevent framework drift Short-Term Wholesale Funding (STWF): Refining the STWF measure to better reflect funding risk and reduce interaction effects Data Averaging: Using four-quarter averages instead of point-in-time snapshots Surcharge Smoothing: Reducing cliff effects and limiting outsized surcharge changes driven by minor balance sheet changes

What do these changes mean operationally for banks?

Data averaging, refined short‑term funding metrics and reduced cliff effects increase the need for controlled, repeatable FR Y‑15 calculations with full traceability, governance and an ability to analyze capital impacts across reporting cycles.

3. Standardized Approach for Risk‑Weighted Assets and Capital Definition Updates

Regulators are enhancing the standardized approach to better reflect observable risk drivers.

After many years without changes to the framework, regulators are redefining the standardized approach to improve risk‑weight calibration for core lending exposures while simplifying aspects of capital definitions. For many banks, these changes may increase calculation granularity, scenario sensitivity and disclosure complexity, which may require updates to existing standardized RWA engines, reconciliation workflows and reporting controls.

For example, under the existing standardized approach, qualifying residential mortgages were typically subject to a fixed 50% risk weight. Under the revised standardized approach, residential mortgages are assigned loan‑to‑value‑based risk weights, with low‑LTV exposures eligible for risk weights as low as 25%. The RWA benefit is significant for seasoned loans—such as pre‑2020 originations—where outstanding balances have amortized relative to property values. This can meaningfully reduce RWAs and free up capital for balance‑sheet growth and new lending. In addition, the revised framework for corporate exposures improves risk differentiation. Banks with corporate lending portfolios can now benefit from reduced capital intensity, enabling increased and more efficient investment into this crucial segment. As well, removing the long-standing Mortgage Servicing Assets (MSA) deduction thresholds and expanding the AOCI recognition for some banking organizations will increase transparency and comparability. It will also preserve flexibility for banks to adopt more risk‑sensitive frameworks where appropriate.

Who's in scope?

All banking organizations that aren’t subject to Category I and Category II standards, and don’t choose to opt in to the expanded risk-based approach—excluding small community banks under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework

What are the key changes?

Residential Mortgages: Adjusting risk weights more closely to loan-to-value (LTV) figures and income dependence Corporate Exposures: Adjusting risk weight from 100% to 95% Off-Balance-Sheet Commitments: Simplifying and recalibrating credit conversion factors

What do these changes mean operationally for banks?

While the standardized RWA updates largely build on existing data and reporting processes, the framework hasn’t changed materially in many years. As a result, some banks—especially those with more manual processes—may need to invest effort to update calculations, controls and reporting workflows to reflect the revised requirements.

What should banks be doing now to prepare for the proposed regulatory capital rule updates?

The accelerated implementation timelines underscore the urgency of these proposed reforms. Banks will need to move quickly from interpretation to execution. While larger banks prepare expansive changes, others will focus on adaptation.

Assess the decision to opt in to the expanded risk‑based approach

For Category III and IV banks that aren’t mandated to adopt Basel III updates, it's a strategic choice that affects capital outcomes, data, governance and long‑term operating models. A thoughtful evaluation will help ensure alignment with risk and growth objectives.

Plan for regulatory reporting changes

Anticipate updates to regulatory reports, including capital schedules, RWA breakdowns and related disclosures. They should assess whether existing reporting processes can support more granular exposure breakdowns, additional capital attributes and increased data requirements.

Consider the impact of data and processes

Reflect on how the proposed regulatory capital rules could affect data needs, calculations, and controls. Clarify which teams would own interpretation, data sourcing, calculation logic, validation, testing and regulatory approvals across risk, finance, regulatory reporting and technology, including any third‑party support to ensure controls are evident, auditable and defensible under review.

Re-evaluate current processes

For banks that continue to rely on manual or spreadsheet‑based capital processes, this is an opportunity to reassess industry best practices, engage with peers and evaluate whether more scalable and controlled approaches may be appropriate.



As banks move from interpretation to execution, resiliency and adaptability will be critical. While these proposals recalibrate U.S. regulatory capital rules, domestic requirements may continue to evolve, with global reverberations likely to come. Institutions that invest in adaptable reporting frameworks will be best positioned for the evolving changes.

When do the proposed regulatory capital rules take effect and what is the timeline?

The proposed regulatory capital rules entered a 90‑day public comment period, ending June 18. This allows banks, trade associations and market participants to provide formal feedback. Following the comment period, regulators will assess industry input.

Timelines for implementation are expected to begin in 2027, supported by supervisory transition periods and parallel testing as banks operationalize the new requirements.