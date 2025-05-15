The Outlook for Switzerland’s Einzelkrediterhebung (EKE): Supervisory Testing Begins in 2026

Key Takeaways
Financial institutions have until Q4 2026 to prepare for supervisory testing.
Banks should consider architectural adaptability, user experience and proven stability to comply with Switzerland’s EKE program amid tight preparation timelines.
Financial institutions that lag and maintain dual reporting—legacy credit surveys and new loan-level reporting—will experience increased complexity, costs and risk.
Switzerland’s Einzelkrediterhebung (EKE) program is moving from concept to measurable progress. With 2025’s technical work completed, regulators expect financial institutions to start demonstrating that they can support unified, loan-level credit data. 2026 is the last year for banks to fix foundational data issues.
From Q4 test submissions onward, weaknesses will be visible to supervisors. And from there on, the next year will define whether banks will be ready for the first official reporting cycle.
How did Switzerland’s EKE program progress in 2025?
2025 was the year for final refinement of the detailed EKE data model. The focus was confirming the impact of this new model on credit, collateral and counterparty systems.
Industry workshops and surveys shifted from guidance to practical expectations. Banks worked on validating interpretations, testing internal assumptions and identifying early data and lineage issues.
What must financial institutions do in 2026 to comply with Switzerland’s EKE program?
The shift to loan-level reporting throughout the entire lifecycle affects multiple systems and data owners. With lineage, controls and validation frameworks requiring time to mature, creating early stability reduces pressure during the first official reporting year.
In 2026, to comply with Switzerland’s EKE program, these are what financial institutions need, and the questions to ask:
1. Stable, Repeatable Loan-Level Data Pipelines
Ask:
Can we rerun the same submission twice and reconcile every field without manual overrides?
If nothing upstream changes, do we get identical outputs every time—down to loan‑level values?
Can we reproduce a historical submission exactly as filed, months or years later?
Can all reported aggregates be fully decomposed into contributing loans?
Do loan‑level figures reconcile consistently across credit, accounting, capital and liquidity views?
If the same loan appears in multiple reports, are its attributes identical without adjustment layers?
2. End-to-End Lineage
Ask:
Can every reported value be traced from the submission back to the originating loan record and to any adjustment?
Can we show every transformation, enrichment and calculation applied along the way?
Is lineage system‑generated and auditable, not reconstructed manually for reviews?
3. Validation Rule Discipline
Ask:
Are validation rules applied consistently across test, production and reruns?
Can we show when a rule changed, why it changed and who approved it?
Can validation rules execute efficiently on highly granular, loan‑level datasets without degrading runtimes?
Do users have intuitive tools to easily bulk investigate, adjust and correct validation breaches across large populations?
Can a plausibility check or a bespoke validation rule be easily configured to complement the official validation rule set?
4. Structured Sign-Off Flows and Control Points
Ask:
Is there a named data owner for every critical loan‑level attribute?
When an issue arises, is it immediately clear who owns resolution?
Are sign‑offs established at multiple verification levels and tied to data domains and controls, not just final reports?
5. Supervisor-Test Readiness
Ask:
If a supervisor challenges a single loan, can we explain it without re‑running the entire population?
Can explanations be produced from system evidence alone, not analyst interpretation?
Can we internally replicate supervisory validation results before submission?
Banks are scheduled to submit EKE test files in Q4 that reflect production quality and will be used by supervisors to assess readiness. If any gaps are identified, offending banks will face remediation in 2027. With a short timeline, institutions should begin reconciliation testing now.
Which technology factors should financial institutions consider for Switzerland’s EKE program?
Architectural Adaptability
An adaptable reporting architecture isolates change, updates components in a controlled manner and preserves the stability of the end‑to‑end data pipeline. This enables teams to maintain consistency across credit, collateral and counterparty data streams, avoiding costly rework.
Without isolation of change, EKE updates will cascade, increasing regression risk with each reporting cycle.
User Experience
As institutions work with highly granular, loan‑level datasets at scale, technology must remain usable and efficient under large data volumes and tight timelines. Validation and end-to-end reconciliation processes need to perform reliably without forcing users into slow, manual workflows. Users need to be able to navigate granular data intuitively when slicing and dicing, applying bespoke cuts and using analytics to isolate patterns or outliers.
A user‑friendly experience that supports exploration, investigation and resolution at scale is essential to sustaining efficiency and data quality throughout supervisory testing reporting.
Proven Stability
A single, integrated platform removes the fragmentation and dependency chains that cause delivery delays. As regulatory expectations evolve, firms can better maintain continuity and accelerate readiness for supervisory testing with a globally production-tested validation engine.
A fragmented system increases the likelihood of reconciliation failures during EKE test submissions and delayed compliance with tighter timelines.
What’s the 2027 outlook for Switzerland’s EKE?
In 2027, banks must deliver high-quality loan-level submissions that pass reconciliation and review. Manual patchwork solutions won’t be acceptable.
As legacy credit surveys begin to retire and EKE data quality stabilizes, complexity, cost and risk expect to increase for institutions that lag and maintain dual reporting environments.
The first official deadline is March 31, 2027.
