The Outlook for Switzerland’s Einzelkrediterhebung (EKE): Supervisory Testing Begins in 2026

Switzerland’s Einzelkrediterhebung (EKE) program is moving from concept to measurable progress. With 2025’s technical work completed, regulators expect financial institutions to start demonstrating that they can support unified, loan-level credit data. 2026 is the last year for banks to fix foundational data issues.

From Q4 test submissions onward, weaknesses will be visible to supervisors. And from there on, the next year will define whether banks will be ready for the first official reporting cycle.