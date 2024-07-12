Canada’s OSFI Releases New Crypto-Asset Guideline: What It Means for Institutions

On February 20, 2025, Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) unveiled its Capital and Liquidity Treatment of Crypto-asset Exposures (Banking) Guideline – a major shift in how financial institutions must manage crypto-related risks. This comprehensive framework builds on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) prudential standards and aligns with the Basel Framework where applicable.
Set to take effect at the end of the 2025 fiscal year, this guideline will replace the Interim Arrangement introduced on August 18, 2022. And it’s not just an update – it’s a significant expansion.
Financial institutions falling within its scope will need to act fast to ensure compliance. This means training staff to understand the new requirements, upgrading systems and internal controls to meet stricter standards and coordinating with third-party data providers for timely and accurate reporting.
With crypto-asset regulations evolving rapidly, the time to prepare is now. Firms that proactively adapt will be best positioned to navigate these changes smoothly.
Who needs to comply with OSFI’s new crypto-asset guideline?
The new crypto-asset guideline applies to banks, federal credit unions, bank holding companies, federally regulated trust companies and federally regulated loan companies operating in Canada. If your institution falls into one of these categories, compliance is essential.
What’s the focus?
A key focus of the guideline is on "tokenized traditional assets" – dematerialized securities that have transitioned from physical certificates to electronic bookkeeping and are now issued using distributed ledger technology (DLT) or similar innovations. OSFI defines crypto-assets as private digital assets that rely on cryptography and DLT or comparable technologies. More broadly, digital assets represent value that can be used for payments, investments or access to goods and services.
Impact of new OSFI guideline on reporting requirements
Understanding the potential impacts on reporting requirements can help financial institutions ensure compliance and effectively manage risks associated with crypto-assets. The guideline provides a framework for how institutions should treat on- and off-balance sheet exposures that introduce credit, market, operational, and liquidity risks. Notably, it extends minimum capital requirements for operational risk and risk management to custodial services for segregated client crypto-assets, even if those assets don’t typically generate credit, market, or liquidity risks.
- BCAR (Basel Capital Adequacy Ratio): The guideline's emphasis on categorizing crypto-assets into specific groups and subcategories for capital treatment will affect BCAR reporting. Institutions will need to ensure that their risk-based capital ratios accurately reflect the credit, market, and liquidity risks associated with crypto-assets.
- LRR (Leverage Ratio Requirement): The requirement to measure, monitor, and manage leverage and large exposure risk for crypto-assets will impact LRR reporting. Institutions must adapt their internal models and reporting processes to comply with the guideline's stipulations, particularly for Group 2 crypto-assets.
- LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio): Determining appropriate LCR outflow and inflow rates for crypto-assets will be crucial for LCR reporting. Institutions must classify Group 1a crypto-assets that are tokenized versions of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) as HQLA if they meet all criteria, ensuring accurate liquidity coverage ratios.
What counts as a crypto-asset exposure?
Institutions must account for both direct and indirect crypto-asset exposures:
- Direct exposures – Holding crypto-assets outright.
Indirect exposures – Instruments tied to crypto-assets, such as derivatives, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), trusts, partnerships, corporate shares and more.
With the digital asset landscape rapidly evolving, financial institutions must stay ahead of the curve to ensure compliance and manage risk effectively.
A choice between two approaches
Institutions may take one of two approaches to capital and liquidity treatment.
Simplified approach: This is available to institutions with limited crypto-asset exposures, or to institutions wishing to streamline or bypass classification determination.
Comprehensive approach: This can be used to categorize crypto-asset exposures into two groups, each with two subcategories. That determines the capital and liquidity treatment for the purposes of credit, market and liquidity risk.
- Group 1a: tokenized traditional assets
- Group 1b: value-referenced crypto-assets such as stable coins
- Group 2a: hedging-eligible crypto-assets
- Group 2b: other crypto-assets
The Basel III framework requires banks to hold enough high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover their potential cash outflows during a 30-day stress period. Examples of HQLA include cash, central bank reserves, treasury bonds and other high-quality, liquid securities. Group 1a crypto-assets that are tokenized versions of HQLA can be classified as HQLA if they comply with all criteria – i.e., they are low risk, high credit quality and easily converted. Otherwise, they are classified as non-HQLA.
Institutions must be able to put crypto-assets and crypto-liabilities through the existing classification process to determine:
The appropriate liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) outflow and inflow rates.
The appropriate net stable funding ratio (NSFR), which is calculated as the ratio of available stable funding (ASF) to required stable funding (RSF).
OSFI hasn’t clarified the inflow rates and outflow rates for each crypto-asset category.
All institutions must measure, monitor and manage credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk, counterparty credit risk (CCR), operational risk as well as leverage and large exposure risk. Internal models can’t be used for Group 2 crypto-assets.
The OSFI must be notified if an institution opts for the comprehensive approach, or if it switches approaches.
Implementation considerations
To comply with the guideline, institutions must have the ability to:
- Categorize crypto-assets in the right group, assess tokenized traditional assets separately under the credit risk framework, and maintain accurate records to document compliance.
- Establish risk management policies, procedures, governance and IT capabilities to evaluate and manage crypto-asset risks on an ongoing basis.
- Evaluate collateral eligibility to ensure it meets legal certainty and timely liquidation requirements.
- Analyze the associated risks of banking book exposures to value-referenced crypto-assets such as stablecoins.
Conclusion
As a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), OSFI participated in the development of the BCBS prudential treatment of crypto-asset exposures. As such, Canada is the first country to produce a guideline based on this treatment, but other jurisdictions may follow in Canada’s footsteps, albeit with their own variances. Nasdaq will continue to track crypto-asset regulations globally as they unfold and update our systems to respond to our clients’ needs accordingly.
About Nasdaq AxiomSL – A Solution for Navigating Change
In today's rapidly evolving financial landscape, regulatory compliance and risk management are critical for banks to operate efficiently and securely. Nasdaq AxiomSL is a cloud-based solution that enables banks to scale quickly without managing hardware and software. This solution provides access to integrated data management services, regulatory reporting, and enterprise-level 24/7 support.
Key Benefits:
- End-to-End Automation: AxiomSL solutions streamline compliance and reporting processes, enhance accuracy, and optimize resources. End-to-end automation covers everything from seamless data integration, regulatory calculations to generating reporting submissions. The platform's strong features support expansion into banking regulations and capital markets, underpinning future growth.
Regulatory Change Management: AxiomSL’s comprehensive platform insulates financial institutions from ongoing regulatory changes. The platform simplifies compliance management by providing real-time visibility into obligations, KPIs, audits, and governance. This ensures institutions stay ahead of changing requirements and adapt to regulatory changes efficiently.
Centralized Data Repository: Enables institutions to comply with capital and liquidity requirements and ensure precise regulatory reporting. Standardized formats and data lineage tracking maintain quality. Additionally, it enables consistency and effective reconciliation between risk and accounting systems, preventing discrepancies in credit, counterparty, operational, and liquidity exposure reporting and assessments.
Simplified Data Aggregation: Cloud solutions simplify data aggregation for risk management by enabling banks to consolidate and analyze data, facilitating early risk identification. Institutions are able to automate calculations and reports, ensuring accuracy while saving time.
Regulatory Controls: AxiomSL’s cloud solution provides an embedded control framework to manage the end-to-end regulatory workflow. Some examples include adjustments management, automated reconciliation and version control. The solution retains historical versions of rules and templates, aiding audits, historical comparisons, and resolving discrepancies due to rule changes, ensuring temporal consistency.
Nasdaq AxiomSL solutions streamline compliance, enhance accuracy, and optimize resources, making it a critical tool for banks navigating new guidelines.
To learn more about Nasdaq AxiomSL enterprise risk and regulatory reporting solutions, please contact us for more information.
Related Article For You
Get Started with Nasdaq
Request a Demo
Interested in Nasdaq's cutting-edge Nasdaq AxiomSL solution that simplifies a complex regulatory landscape?Complete this form to get in touch with our team.
Someone from our team will get in touch with you soon.