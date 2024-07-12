Canada’s OSFI Releases New Crypto-Asset Guideline: What It Means for Institutions

On February 20, 2025, Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) unveiled its Capital and Liquidity Treatment of Crypto-asset Exposures (Banking) Guideline – a major shift in how financial institutions must manage crypto-related risks. This comprehensive framework builds on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) prudential standards and aligns with the Basel Framework where applicable.

Set to take effect at the end of the 2025 fiscal year, this guideline will replace the Interim Arrangement introduced on August 18, 2022. And it’s not just an update – it’s a significant expansion.

Financial institutions falling within its scope will need to act fast to ensure compliance. This means training staff to understand the new requirements, upgrading systems and internal controls to meet stricter standards and coordinating with third-party data providers for timely and accurate reporting.

With crypto-asset regulations evolving rapidly, the time to prepare is now. Firms that proactively adapt will be best positioned to navigate these changes smoothly.

Who needs to comply with OSFI’s new crypto-asset guideline?

The new crypto-asset guideline applies to banks, federal credit unions, bank holding companies, federally regulated trust companies and federally regulated loan companies operating in Canada. If your institution falls into one of these categories, compliance is essential.

What’s the focus?

A key focus of the guideline is on "tokenized traditional assets" – dematerialized securities that have transitioned from physical certificates to electronic bookkeeping and are now issued using distributed ledger technology (DLT) or similar innovations. OSFI defines crypto-assets as private digital assets that rely on cryptography and DLT or comparable technologies. More broadly, digital assets represent value that can be used for payments, investments or access to goods and services.

Impact of new OSFI guideline on reporting requirements

Understanding the potential impacts on reporting requirements can help financial institutions ensure compliance and effectively manage risks associated with crypto-assets. The guideline provides a framework for how institutions should treat on- and off-balance sheet exposures that introduce credit, market, operational, and liquidity risks. Notably, it extends minimum capital requirements for operational risk and risk management to custodial services for segregated client crypto-assets, even if those assets don’t typically generate credit, market, or liquidity risks.

BCAR (Basel Capital Adequacy Ratio): The guideline's emphasis on categorizing crypto-assets into specific groups and subcategories for capital treatment will affect BCAR reporting. Institutions will need to ensure that their risk-based capital ratios accurately reflect the credit, market, and liquidity risks associated with crypto-assets.

The requirement to measure, monitor, and manage leverage and large exposure risk for crypto-assets will impact LRR reporting. Institutions must adapt their internal models and reporting processes to comply with the guideline's stipulations, particularly for Group 2 crypto-assets. LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio): Determining appropriate LCR outflow and inflow rates for crypto-assets will be crucial for LCR reporting. Institutions must classify Group 1a crypto-assets that are tokenized versions of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) as HQLA if they meet all criteria, ensuring accurate liquidity coverage ratios.

What counts as a crypto-asset exposure?

Institutions must account for both direct and indirect crypto-asset exposures: