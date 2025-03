Nasdaq’s AxiomSL Now Offering Intraday 15c3-1 Net Capital Charges

With this enhancement to AxiomSL, firms benefit from real-time capital requirement insights, more efficient compliance processes and improved decision-making capabilities.

Enhance Intraday Risk Management with Nasdaq AxiomSL

Nasdaq's extensive industry experience and client base across major US Broker Dealers ensure that our solutions are tried and tested in the market. With advanced risk metrics, real-time insights and comprehensive reporting features, Nasdaq's AxiomSL is the ideal choice for financial institutions looking to improve risk management, scale business, comply with regulatory requirements and enhance decision-making capabilities.

With AxiomSL, you gain unparalleled support in managing intraday 15c3-1 net capital charges. Our solution leverages Nasdaq's infrastructure and quantitative libraries to provide near real-time charges, helping you navigate complex regulatory landscapes with ease. Contact us to learn more about how AxiomSL can revolutionize your risk management and compliance processes.

