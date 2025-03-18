The Evolution of the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance



With alignment across APAC a key element of HKSAR’s proposed taxonomy, how might the emerging framework interact with other regulatory moves in the region?

Malaysia: In 2022, Bank Negara Malaysia, the nation’s central bank, requested feedback on its Climate Risk Management Scenario Analysis, a policy document setting out new requirements for financial institutions on managing climate risk and conducting scenario analysis. A year later, the bank claimed that half of new financing by banks would be aligned with “climate supporting or transitioning activities” by 2026.

Singapore: In 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the Finance for Net Zero (FiNZ) action plan. This extends the nation’s 2019 “Green Finance Action Plan” to include investments, lending, and related services that help industries such as energy, construction, and transportation transition away from carbon.

Australia: The Australian Sustainable Finance Institute is developing a financial taxonomy of its own, which will be interoperable with taxonomies in Asia-Pacific, the EU, the U.K, and Canada.

Thailand: The Thai Bankers Association released an ESG declaration to support risk-management, ESG strategy, and technologies that help customers move towards net-zero emissions.

Mainland China: In 2024, the nation introduced new ESG reporting standards for businesses.

For its part, the Hong Kong Taxonomy proposes three layers of green definitions, with varying degrees of preciseness depending on the complexity of the activities and their applicability for Hong Kong.

