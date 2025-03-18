The Evolution of the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance

Key Insights
- Global Alignment: Hong Kong’s sustainable finance taxonomy is designed to align with international standards, including the EU Taxonomy and the Common Ground Taxonomy, in the pursuit of greater global integration.
- Enhancing Transparency: HKMA’s taxonomy emphasizes transparency, greenwashing prevention and science-based criteria, helping investors make informed decisions while guiding businesses toward low-carbon investments.
- Strengthening Regional Links: Interoperability with APAC taxonomies, such as those in Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, reinforces Hong Kong’s position as a regional hub for sustainable finance.
While the European Union has been leading on ESG initiatives, the impact of climate change does not recognize borders. Enter Hong Kong, where the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)—the territory’s central bank and financial regulator—has been developing a Green Classification Framework, a taxonomy that applies to the banks it regulates.
Inspired by the EU Taxonomy and aligned with the Common Ground Taxonomy (CGT) brokered between the EU and China, Hong Kong’s initiative seeks to define environmentally sustainable economic actives and steer investment decisions across the region in a low-carbon direction.
The Purpose of Sustainable Taxonomies
Features of an Effective Taxonomy
An effective taxonomy leverages the interconnectedness of the global financial markets by establishing synergies with similar taxonomies elsewhere. For example, mainland China and the European Union banded together to create the Common Ground Taxonomy (CGT) initiative under the International Platform on Sustainable Finance (IPSF). Together, these major players forged a common framework for classifying environmentally sustainable economic activities.
As Hong Kong develops its own taxonomy, it continues to build bridges to similar frameworks elsewhere.
The Hong Kong Taxonomy: Its Inception
As part of its commitment to supporting global efforts to combat climate change and achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) initiated its “Climate Action Plan 2050” in 2021. This initiative outlined four key decarbonization strategies to reach carbon neutrality by the middle of the century:
- Net-zero electricity generation
- Energy saving and green buildings
- Green transport
- Waste reduction
Outlining its proposed taxonomy in 2024, HKMA stated its plan would “help underpin Hong Kong’s instrumental role in bridging green financial flows between Mainland China and the rest of the world and hence strengthen Hong Kong’s status as an international green finance hub.”
To achieve this, the plan places an outsize focus on interoperability with global standards. This emphasis on interconnectedness becomes even clearer in its prototype taxonomy.
Breaking Down HKMA’s Prototype
HKMA’s financial taxonomy is governed by five core principles:
- Alignment with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and the transition to a circular economy
- A proof from greenwashing by concretely defining what constitutes “green” activity.
- Interoperability with other taxonomies, such as the Common Ground Taxonomy and the EU Taxonomy.
- Science-based criteria and thresholds that help steer the world economy to net-zero emissions by 2050.
- Foundations of Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) and Minimum Social Safeguards (MSS) to recognize “the interconnectedness of sustainability issues.”
Importantly, the principle of interoperability puts HKSAR’s goal of international reach in center stage, a sentiment reinforced by its fifth core principle, where the acronyms “DNSH” and “MSS” are themselves drawn from the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities.
Key ESG Reference Taxonomies
Some of the international taxonomies the HKMA has in mind include:
- Common Ground Taxonomy: The taxonomy co-developed by the EU and Mainland China.
- EU Taxonomy: This taxonomy contains “Do No Significant Harm” and “Minimum Social Safeguards” as integral parts, which the HKMA taxonomy adopts as a core principle.
- ASEAN Taxonomy: The taxonomy used by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a group which includes Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines among its ten members.
- Climate Bonds Taxonomy (CBT): The taxonomy of the Climate Bonds Initiative, which played a role in developing the EU sustainable finance taxonomy, and now the HKMA taxonomy.
What Other Initiatives Are Happening Across Asia Pacific?
With alignment across APAC a key element of HKSAR’s proposed taxonomy, how might the emerging framework interact with other regulatory moves in the region?
Malaysia: In 2022, Bank Negara Malaysia, the nation’s central bank, requested feedback on its Climate Risk Management Scenario Analysis, a policy document setting out new requirements for financial institutions on managing climate risk and conducting scenario analysis. A year later, the bank claimed that half of new financing by banks would be aligned with “climate supporting or transitioning activities” by 2026.
Singapore: In 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the Finance for Net Zero (FiNZ) action plan. This extends the nation’s 2019 “Green Finance Action Plan” to include investments, lending, and related services that help industries such as energy, construction, and transportation transition away from carbon.
Australia: The Australian Sustainable Finance Institute is developing a financial taxonomy of its own, which will be interoperable with taxonomies in Asia-Pacific, the EU, the U.K, and Canada.
Thailand: The Thai Bankers Association released an ESG declaration to support risk-management, ESG strategy, and technologies that help customers move towards net-zero emissions.
Mainland China: In 2024, the nation introduced new ESG reporting standards for businesses.
For its part, the Hong Kong Taxonomy proposes three layers of green definitions, with varying degrees of preciseness depending on the complexity of the activities and their applicability for Hong Kong.
HKMA’s Taxonomy Layers
Benefits of the Hong Kong Taxonomy
In general terms, a well-designed green taxonomy helps align investment decisions with climate goals and reduce the risk of stranded assets.
In this spirit, HKMA is taking its domestic application of the taxonomy seriously. In its prototype document from 2023, commercial sectors such as construction, utilities, transportation, and waste management are categorized by their Hong Kong Standard Industrial Classification (HSIC) codes.
The authority is quick to emphasize the role such taxonomies play in aiding investor decision making and risk avoidance by providing transparent and standardized information. This also helps issuers of green bonds, giving them the legitimacy they need to attract green investments.
To this end, HKMA has commissioned the support of the Climate Bonds Initiative, the international not-for-profit that aims to mobilize capital to act for the environment by helping to give green bond markets a regulatory boost.
Notably, the taxonomy will also make it easier for regulators to measure how close Hong Kong is towards meeting its sustainability goals.
Driving Regional Interoperability
By making interoperability with neighboring taxonomies a high priority, Hong Kong hopes to strengthen its role in green finance. In addition to securing the effectiveness and credibility of its own framework, interoperability boosts international collaboration, helping speed the transition to a more sustainable economy in the region.
As Asia Pacific tackles the risks associated with climate change, Hong Kong hopes that getting multiple nations on the same page will help mobilize the capital necessary to reach climate goals and support sustainable development.
