GENIUS Act & Stablecoin Regulation FAQ: What Broker-Dealers and Banks Need to Know



The GENIUS Act and updated SEC guidance, together, reduces barriers for broker-dealers to stablecoin adoption and paves the way for greater innovation in digital payments. While the immediate impact for banks remains limited, this regulatory clarity sets the stage for broader transformation in how financial institutions approach settlement, liquidity and participation in crypto markets.

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