BSP's FRP v16: The Foundation for the Next Wave of AI-Based Compliance

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is rapidly modernizing its regulatory reporting framework, moving beyond simple digitization toward a data environment capable of supporting advanced analytics. While BSP’s FRP v15 began this journey, FRP v16 represents a critical inflection point. FRP v16 isn't merely an update to reporting mandates; it is a structural data transformation that forces banks to adopt an adaptable design capable of supporting the new wave of AI-based compliance.
BSP has released FRP v16 guidelines mandating live submission for the reference period of 30 June 2026. With expanded reporting scopes and the shift toward API-based submissions, banks are under pressure.
“However, the challenge is no longer just about 'submitting data;' it is about ensuring that data architectures are flexible, structured and granular enough to withstand the scrutiny of AI-driven supervisory monitoring and automated cross-validation.”
Implications for Banks: Preparing for Intelligent Regulation
Under FRP, v16 banks must be prepared for
- Automated, cross-report validations at regulatory speed
- Highly structured, standardized data architectures
- API-first submission workflows
- A future of AI-based supervision
In this context, the winners will be the institutions that treat FRP v16 not as a mandate but as a strategic data foundation for future-proof compliance.
Most banks today face a structural challenge: their reporting infrastructure is deeply interwoven with legacy systems, inconsistent data sources, and manual workflows. This slows compliance, elevates risk, and prevents any meaningful transition to automated reporting.
The solution is not more people, spreadsheets or patches—it’s adaptable design, built on reusable metadata, standardized models and automated workflows that flex as regulations evolve.
This is where Nasdaq AxiomSL provides immediate and long-term value.
Nasdaq AxiomSL offers a robust, out-of-the-box FRP v16 solution designed not only to meet these immediate demands, but to future-proof banks through adaptable design principles. Our platform enables institutions to:
- Achieve AI-Ready Data Quality: Ensure timely and accurate FRP v16 submissions with standardized data models.
- Leverage Adaptable Design: Utilize a flexible architecture that adjusts to regulatory changes without requiring core system overhauls.
- Automate Intelligent Workflows: Leverage a data-driven, transparent workflow that reduces reliance on manual intervention.
- Pre-empt Regulatory Findings: Perform automated cross-report and data integrity checks that mimic regulator-level validation logic.
- Ensure Rapid Readiness: Secure compliance ahead of BSP’s mandated deadline while building the architecture for future AI integration.
With Nasdaq AxiomSL, banks can confidently meet FRP v16 requirements while strengthening their capabilities required for future modernization and compliance initiatives.
Key Changes Introduced by FRP v16
Starting with FRP v15, the BSP began centralizing regulatory reporting. FRP v16 strengthens this by mandating an API-based framework and increasing reporting coverage. This shift from file-based to API-based data exchange is the technical precursor to real-time, AI-driven supervision.
The scope of reporting is vast, categorized into four key pillars that require an adaptable data strategy:
- Core Prudential and Solvency Standards: Includes the Financial Reporting Package (FRP), Basel III standards (Capital Adequacy, Leverage Ratio, Liquidity Coverage, Net Stable Funding) and specific reports for thrift/rural banks (Basel 1.5 CAR, Minimum Liquidity Ratio).
- Risk Exposure and Asset Quality: Granular tracking of Real Estate Exposures, Project Finance (RPFE), Large Exposures (LEX), Cross-Border Financial Positions and Repurchase Agreements (REPO).
- Specialized and Sector-Specific Reporting: Covers Trust Institutions (FRPTI), Electronic Money Issuers (E-Money) and Microfinance Operations.
- Statutory Compliance and Operations: Mandatory credit allocations (MSME, Agri-Agra/AFRD), Published Balance Sheet (PBS) and Selected Branch Accounts.
The following reports are included in FRP v16:
|Report name
|Description
|Financial Reporting Package (FRP)
|Core financial reporting required for regulatory compliance.
|Basel 1.5 Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) Report
|Required for standalone thrift banks (TBs) and rural/cooperative banks (RCBs).
|Basel III Capital Adequacy Report
|Regulatory capital adequacy reporting under Basel III standards.
|Basel III Leverage Ratio (BLR) Report
|Monitors a bank's leverage ratio to prevent excessive on- and off-balance sheet leverage.
|Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Report
|Measures a bank’s ability to cover short-term liquidity needs.
|Basel III Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) Report
|Assesses a bank's long-term funding stability.
|Expanded Report on Real Estate Exposures
|Tracks real estate-related exposures across financial institutions.
|Financial Reporting Package for Trust Institutions (FRPTI)
|Specific reporting for trust institutions to BSP.
|Report on Microfinance Products (MBS)
|Covers data on microfinance lending products.
|Minimum Liquidity Ratio (MLR) Report
|Applies to standalone thrift, rural and cooperative banks.
|Published Balance Sheet (PBS)
|Disclosure of a bank's balance sheet for transparency.
|Report of Selected Branch Accounts (BRANCH)
|Summarizes financial performance at the branch level.
|Report on Compliance with Mandatory Credit Allocation (MSME)
|Compliance with credit allocation under RA 6977, as amended by RA 8289 and 9501.
|Report on Cross-Border Financial Positions (RCBP)
|Tracks financial positions involving non-residents.
|Report on Electronic Money Transactions (E-Money)
|Required for electronic money issuers (EMIs).
|Report on Project Finance Exposures (RPFE)
|Covers financial institutions' project finance investments.
|Report on Repurchase Agreements (REPO Report)
|Details repurchase agreements involving banks and quasi-banks.
|Stress Testing Reports (STRESS TEST)
|Assesses a bank's resilience to market and credit risks.
|Report on Large Exposures (LEX)
|Monitor concentration risk — to a single counterparty or a group of connected counterparties.
Why Banks Must Act Now: The AI Horizon
Given the BSP's strategic direction toward digitized, data-driven supervision and machine-to-machine regulatory submissions, banks must view FRP v16 as a strategic catalyst. The regulator is moving toward an environment where AI and automated algorithms will likely scrutinize submissions for anomalies faster than human analysts ever could.
To survive this shift, banks must transition away from rigid legacy systems. The BSP's trajectory-expanding XML/API-based submissions and standardizing schemas-confirms that the future of regulation is automated and adaptable.
The Strategic Opportunity: Adaptable Design
Instead of implementing FRP v16 as a static point solution, banks should invest in a regulatory data infrastructure built on adaptable design. By adopting the design principles of FRP v16-standardized XML, schema validation, and digital lineage-banks can create a "single source of truth." This clean, structured data is the prerequisite for deploying AI tools internally to predict compliance risks, optimize capital allocation, and automate anomaly detection before the regulator does.
FRP v16 Readiness Checklist: Is Your Data Ready for AI?
With shorter compliance timelines, banks must assess readiness immediately. The biggest risks lie upstream in data sourcing—if the data isn't standardized now, it cannot power AI tools later.
- Data Sourcing Strategy for AI Readiness: Review overarching regulations to understand the impact on existing data sourcing. Banks must ensure their data lineage is clean enough to support future machine learning models.
- End-to-End Intelligent Automation: Disparate tools stitched together will fail under the weight of API-based reporting. Assess whether your solution provides seamless coverage from data ingestion to API-XML submission.
- Agility through Adaptable Design: Assess whether your reporting solution is flexible enough to adapt not just to FRP v16, but to the rapid iteration cycles of an AI-driven regulatory environment. Can it handle schema changes without breaking the entire workflow?
Transform FRP v16 Reporting With Nasdaq AxiomSL
Nasdaq AxiomSL offers a compliance solution that bridges the gap between current reporting needs and the future of AI-based compliance readiness for the 30 June 2026 reference period.
- Adaptable and Modular Design: The platform’s core strength lies in its adaptability. Whether on-premise or cloud-based, our architecture integrates with existing systems to modernize your stack without disrupting operations. It allows for rapid adjustments to new regulatory logic without code-heavy reconfiguration.
- Unified Compliance Platform: A user-friendly platform that centralizes obligations, creating the structured data lake required for future AI analytics.
- Scalable Architecture: Built to scale, the platform supports the high-volume data processing required by AI models and new regulatory requirements without extensive redevelopment.
- Transparency and Explainability: As AI becomes more prevalent, "explainability" becomes key. Our platform ensures full traceability and detailed audit trails, ensuring you can always explain your data to the regulator.
- Future-Proofing Compliance: We continuously update our platform to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring that as BSP adopts more advanced supervisory tech, your bank remains in lockstep.
Modern, AI-Enabled Banking
The upcoming FRP v16 timeline is more than a deadline; it is the gateway to modern, AI-enabled banking supervision. As global regulators push toward streamlined, automated and data-rich reporting, FRP v16 offers banks the opportunity to future-proof their regulatory capabilities.
A proactive approach focused on adaptable design today ensures not only adherence to the June 2026 deadline, but positions the bank to harness the power of AI in compliance, reducing operational risk and establishing leadership in regulatory maturity.
Jump to Topic
Get Started with Nasdaq AxiomSL
Get Started with Nasdaq
Interested in learning more about Nasdaq AxiomSL? Complete this form to get in touch with our team.
Someone from our team will reach out to you soon.