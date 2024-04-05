BSP's FRP v16: The Foundation for the Next Wave of AI-Based Compliance



Under FRP, v16 banks must be prepared for

Automated, cross-report validations at regulatory speed

Highly structured, standardized data architectures

API-first submission workflows

A future of AI-based supervision

In this context, the winners will be the institutions that treat FRP v16 not as a mandate but as a strategic data foundation for future-proof compliance.

Most banks today face a structural challenge: their reporting infrastructure is deeply interwoven with legacy systems, inconsistent data sources, and manual workflows. This slows compliance, elevates risk, and prevents any meaningful transition to automated reporting.

The solution is not more people, spreadsheets or patches—it’s adaptable design, built on reusable metadata, standardized models and automated workflows that flex as regulations evolve.

This is where Nasdaq AxiomSL provides immediate and long-term value.

Nasdaq AxiomSL offers a robust, out-of-the-box FRP v16 solution designed not only to meet these immediate demands, but to future-proof banks through adaptable design principles. Our platform enables institutions to:

Achieve AI-Ready Data Quality: Ensure timely and accurate FRP v16 submissions with standardized data models.

Ensure timely and accurate FRP v16 submissions with standardized data models. Leverage Adaptable Design: Utilize a flexible architecture that adjusts to regulatory changes without requiring core system overhauls.

Utilize a flexible architecture that adjusts to regulatory changes without requiring core system overhauls. Automate Intelligent Workflows: Leverage a data-driven, transparent workflow that reduces reliance on manual intervention.

Leverage a data-driven, transparent workflow that reduces reliance on manual intervention. Pre-empt Regulatory Findings: Perform automated cross-report and data integrity checks that mimic regulator-level validation logic.

Perform automated cross-report and data integrity checks that mimic regulator-level validation logic. Ensure Rapid Readiness: Secure compliance ahead of BSP’s mandated deadline while building the architecture for future AI integration.

With Nasdaq AxiomSL, banks can confidently meet FRP v16 requirements while strengthening their capabilities required for future modernization and compliance initiatives.

