BNM STREAM: A Modern Blueprint for Superior Regulatory Reporting Across All Phases

Key Insights
The BNM STREAM program replaces fragmented, template-based reporting with a unified, granular data ecosystem delivered through a phased, multi-year transformation.
Institutions that build scalable, attribute-driven data architectures early can make STREAM a source of operational insight and competitive advantage.
Granular, high-quality data under STREAM is foundational to enabling advanced risk analytics, automation and AI-driven supervision.
Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) Statistical and Data Reporting Ecosystem Transformation (STREAM) is one of the most ambitious supervisory modernization programs in the ASEAN region.
Announced as a multi-year, multi-phase initiative, STREAM replaces decades of fragmented, template-based returns with a unified, granular, attribute-driven data ecosystem covering the full breadth of banking, insurance/takaful, development financial institutions and payment system operators.
At first glance, STREAM looks like a heavier reporting lift. In reality, it is a strategic inflection point. Institutions that approach the program with the right architecture—across all phases—can convert a compliance mandate into a durable source of operational intelligence and competitive advantage.
Through AxiomSL, Nasdaq helps financial institutions in Malaysia navigate every phase of STREAM with confidence, from the initial Phase 1 data domains through to the fully API-driven, supervisory-on-demand end state BNM is steering the industry toward.
Understanding the STREAM Phased Roadmap
BNM has structured STREAM as a progressive, multi-phase rollout to give the industry time to adapt while steadily deepening data granularity and broadening coverage. While it may be subject to change, the BNM STREAM program is broadly organized as follows:
Phase 1: Foundational Data Domains
Covers the core building blocks of banking data:
- Currency and Deposits: cash equivalents, deposits placed and accepted, repos and reverse repos, nostro/vostro balances, interbank placements and borrowings, SPICK positions
- Financial Derivatives: equity, interest rate, currency, credit and other derivatives; hedge accounting (fair value, cash flow, net investment); swaps, futures, options, employee stock options
- Payments: purchases, fund transfers, cash-out and withdrawal transactions, internet/mobile banking, mobile payments, cards in circulation, terminals and subscribers
- Customer, Account and Transactional Data: individual and non-individual customer attributes, master/sub-account hierarchies, account holders and transactional flows
Phase 1 alone is expected to discontinue more than 30 legacy returns, including the SRR report, FCAI, UBO-Deposits, PCRF (monthly and quarterly), E-Money, Internet & Mobile Banking, MPS, ATM, PayNet monthly reports and the Geo-mapping report on bank branches and electronic terminals.
Phase 2: Credit and Lending
Expands granularity into the asset side of the balance sheet: loans, financing, advances, credit facilities, collateral, impairment and credit risk attributes. This is conceptually aligned with frameworks such as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) AnaCredit and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Granular Data Reporting (GDR) initiative—both of which AxiomSL already powers in production.
Phase 3: Investments, Securities and Capital Markets Activity
Brings instrument-level reporting for securities holdings, trading book positions, fund management activity and capital markets exposures, with full counterparty and underlying-entity granularity.
Phase 4: Insurance, Takaful and Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Extends the granular model across general and life insurance, family and general takaful, reinsurance and re-takaful, and prescribed Development Financial Institutions (DFIs)—reflecting BNM's intent to harmonize supervisory data across the entire regulated perimeter.
Phase 5 (End State): Fully Integrated, API-Driven Supervision
The strategic destination: on-demand supervisory access, API-based submission, machine-readable rule books and AI-augmented supervision on the regulator's side. At this stage, periodic "reports" are effectively replaced by continuous, query-able data.
Across all phases, BNM applies a consistent multi-dimensional attribute model—Reporting Value, Maturity, Currency, Country, Sector, Counterparty Details, Residency Status, Ultimate Risk Transfer and so on—meaning institutions that build the right foundation in Phase 1 are materially better positioned for every subsequent phase.
Why STREAM Matters: Across Every Phase
STREAM collapses fragmented legacy reporting into a single, coherent data ecosystem. The benefits compound with each phase:
- Phase 1 delivers richer visibility over deposits, derivatives, payments and customer relationships—the foundation for AML/CFT, liquidity and payments oversight.
- Phase 2 unlocks loan-level credit risk insight, enabling granular IFRS 9 staging, stress testing and early-warning indicators that aggregated returns simply cannot support.
- Phase 3 provides instrument-level transparency into market risk and capital markets activity.
- Phase 4 harmonizes the data model across banking, insurance and takaful—a major step toward group-wide supervision.
- Phase 5 transforms compliance from periodic submission into continuous, data-driven dialogue with the regulator.
Critically, granular data is also the prerequisite for meaningful AI adoption in finance and risk. Without it, models are starved of the depth they need to deliver reliable outcomes.
How Nasdaq Leads in BNM Data Reporting
Granular, attribute-driven reporting is our heritage. AxiomSL has delivered comparable programs at scale across multiple jurisdictions:
- EU: AnaCredit (ECB), EBA ITS, FINREP/COREP granular returns
- UK: Prudential Regulatory Authority and Bank of England statistical reporting
- Singapore: Monetary Authority of Singapore 610/1003 granular reporting
- Hong Kong: HKMA Granular Data Reporting (GDR)
- US: FR Y-14, FFIEC schedules
- India: EBR Reporting
This breadth gives us a depth of implementation experience and direct, transferable patterns for every phase of STREAM.
Our reporting architecture is purpose-built around BNM's multi-dimensional attribute model. That alignment delivers built-in accuracy, faster reconciliation and future-ready compliance—exactly where legacy platforms struggle as volume and dimensional complexity grow phase by phase. We simplify the full lifecycle: ingestion, mapping, validation, reconciliation and submission, with intelligent controls embedded at every stage.
Built Around BNM's Full Data Taxonomy
We natively support BNM's complete taxonomy across all phases, including:
- Customer (Individual & Non-Individual): Name, NRIC/Passport, Date of Birth, Nationality, Entity Type, Residency Status, Ethnicity, Address attributes, Employment, Occupation, Annual Income, ML/TF/PF Risk Rating, PEP/PEC status, FMCA, Onboard Date, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership attributes, Line of Business, Business Registration No., Date and Country of Incorporation, Percentage Holding, Credit Rating, Institutional Sector, Corporate Status and Industrial Sector
- Account: Master Account Number, Sub Account Number, Account Status and Type, Deposit Product Type, IA Accepted Type, Currency Type, Shariah Contract Type, Purpose of Account, Maturity/Placement/Upliftment Dates, ISIN, PIDM Protection Eligibility, URIA/RIA, Tier Cap and Sequence.
- Transactional: Opening/closing balances, credits, debits, other adjustments, transaction-level flows in actual and RM-equivalent values.
- Currency & Deposits dimensions: Facility Type, Maturity, State, Type of Business (Islamic/Conventional), Customer Type, Sector, Contract Type, Counterparty Details, Ultimate Risk Transfer and Interest Rate Structure.
- Derivatives dimensions: Underlying Asset, Purpose of Derivatives, Type of Hedging, Organized Exchange/OTC, Funded/Unfunded, Bid/Offer, Book Classification, Fixed/Floating, Probability of Default, Loss Given Default, Reference Underlying Entity/Country/Credit Rating, Settlement Method, Notional/Market/Mark-to-Market valuations—across FX forwards, FRAs, futures (currency, interest rate, commodity, MGS), swaps (CCS, IRS, CDS, TRS), options, warrants, TSRs, CLN/CLI and Nth-to-Default structures.
- Payments dimensions: Instrument Type, Card Brand, Card Transaction Categories, Payment Mechanism, Transaction Method, Type of Merchant, Purpose of Transaction, Country and Currency.
Whether the requirement is Phase 1 deposit items, derivative valuations and payments granularity, or the credit, securities and insurance domains coming in later phases, our platform is engineered to meet BNM specifications without the workarounds that erode data quality over time.
Where Intelligent Automation Creates Real Value Under STREAM
The volume, velocity, and dimensional complexity of STREAM data—across all phases—make traditional manual oversight unsustainable. Spreadsheet-and-checklist reporting cannot absorb millions of attribute-rich records spanning customers, accounts, instruments, transactions and counterparties. Intelligent automation is no longer optional; it is how leading institutions will scale.
Nasdaq embeds machine learning and workflow automation directly into the reporting lifecycle to deliver:
- Smart reconciliation and lineage: algorithms detect breaks, mismatches, and lineage gaps across millions of records, surfacing only true exceptions for human review.
- Accelerated rule adaptation: translating evolving BNM circulars and validation points into executable controls in days rather than weeks, which may result in dramatically shortening change cycles between phases.
- Proactive anomaly detection: statistical and ML models flag outliers, distribution shifts, and suspicious patterns before submission, which may help in reducing supervisory inquiries.
- End-to-end orchestration: automated workflows guide ingestion, mapping, validation, reconciliation and submission, with human-in-the-loop controls where judgement matters.
- An AI-ready data foundation: every record is captured with the lineage, metadata and granularity that downstream risk, finance and analytics use cases depend on—well beyond regulatory reporting.
This is how compliance teams shift from reactive firefighting to proactive oversight—and how a regulatory program starts paying dividends across the wider business.
Implications for the C-Suite
STREAM is not just a reporting team initiative. Granular, well-governed data reshapes the agenda across the leadership table—and the value compounds with each phase:
- CDO: Build a canonical, reusable data model once—and leverage it for STREAM Phases 1 through 5, plus risk, finance and analytics. Avoid the trap of yet another point-solution pipeline per phase.
- CRO: Granular data unlocks predictive risk capabilities—credit migration modelling (Phase 2), market-risk granularity (Phase 3), and group-wide stress testing (Phase 4) that aggregated returns cannot support.
- CIO: Cloud-native, lineage-aware architecture is now baseline. STREAM is the forcing function to retire legacy silos rather than replicate them across phases.
- CFO: Faster, cleaner regulatory data shortens close cycles and reduces cost-per-report—a measurable ROI alongside the compliance outcome, scaling with each new phase.
- CCO / Head of Compliance: A consistent control framework across all STREAM domains reduces audit complexity and supervisory risk.
Future-Ready Compliance
Phase 1 is the beginning, not the destination. BNM's trajectory points clearly toward fully automated, API-based data submission, on-demand supervisory access and increasingly AI-augmented supervision on the regulator's side—mirroring directions already taken by the ECB, BoE, MAS and HKMA. Institutions relying on semi-manual processes or legacy reporting tools will face rising costs, mounting risk and a widening capability gap with each successive phase.
Our platform is designed to absorb new data points, expanded scopes and shifting supervisory expectations as they arise—phase after phase—and to put intelligent automation to work on them from day one. We don't just help you comply. We help you lead.
BNM STREAM
STREAM is more than a regulatory program—it is the foundation of a modern, intelligence-driven financial system in Malaysia. From Phase 1's currency, deposits, derivatives and payments domains through to the fully API-driven, cross-sector end state, the institutions that win will be those that treat STREAM as a strategic data program rather than a series of compliance projects.
With Nasdaq's proven AxiomSL framework, BNM-aligned architecture and embedded automation capabilities, financial institutions can deliver reliability, efficiency and analytical clarity at scale across every phase of STREAM.
© [2026] Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq ‘ribbon’ logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq Financial Technology, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. This information is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any citizen or resident of, or otherwise located in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to any law or regulation or which would subject Nasdaq to any registration or licensing requirements or any other liability within such jurisdiction. By reviewing this material, you acknowledge that neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall under any circumstance be liable for any lost profits or lost opportunity, direct, indirect, special, consequential, incidental, or punitive damages whatsoever, even if Nasdaq or its third-party providers have been advised of the possibility of such damages.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Recommended For You
Managing Regulatory Reporting Requirements Amid Volatile Market Change
Get started with Nasdaq
Download the Whitepaper
AI adoption is accelerating. This whitepaper explores use cases and benefits, while also examining the operational and data infrastructure considerations.
Please check your inbox for your copy of th The State of Financial Services AI: Enabling Tomorrow's Markets Today whitepaper.