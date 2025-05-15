Bank of England Eases Capital Requirements: Recalibrating Capital for Growth

The banking industry and other stakeholders have long sought a recalibration of the capital requirements—first established by the Bank of England (BoE) in 2015—which have constrained long-term growth.

With average risk weights falling since 2016, expected Pillar 2A add-on compression and leverage ratio constraints, the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) reassessed the capital requirements for U.K. banks.

The committee reduced system-wide Tier 1 benchmark to approximately 13% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs)—down from about 14% and equivalent to a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) of approximately 11%. This includes the neutral rate for the U.K. countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) and an additional two percentage points to account for outstanding gaps and shortcomings in the measurement of risk-weighted assets (RWAs).

The changes aim to strengthen the U.K. banking system’s ability to absorb shocks and avoid capital inflation without constraining long-term growth. They come into effect on January 1, 2027, the same day as the Basel 3.1 implementation.