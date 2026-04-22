Q&A with RULEMATCH

Q: Can you tell us about RULEMATCH, your mission and your strategy?
David: From the very beginning, RULEMATCH has had a single, laser focus: to serve regulated financial institutions in crypto and digital asset markets and to meet their very specific and very stringent needs.
Our understanding has always been, when it comes to trading crypto-assets, banks, investment firms and their institutional clients want to do so at the same level—technically, efficiently and regulatory-wise—as they would other asset classes like equities on Nasdaq, for example. At the same time, we have always viewed crypto-assets and stablecoins as the first phase in the tokenization of financial products.
So, in December 2023, as a first step, we launched our interbank trading and settlement venue in Switzerland, which combines the trading technology we have from Nasdaq with our post-trade clearing and settlement capabilities.
Then in early 2024, we made the very natural decision to expand our footprint into the broad European market with a second exchange based in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, where our subsidiary RULEMATCH Europe applied for and has now received authorization as a MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) trading platform.
The emergence of MiCA with a unified regulatory framework across the European Economic Area, with its clear standards and regulatory certainty, provided excellent conditions to take that step.
Built specifically for MiCA-regulated institutions, the exchange combines deep, firm liquidity from multiple market makers with the full feature suite needed to meet their surveillance, market abuse reporting, AML and best execution obligations.
Q: Can you elaborate more on receiving the MiCA license for your European business and what opportunities it may lead to?
David: As mentioned, the arrival of MiCA was a confirmation of our vision of the crypto-asset market—that things will continue to professionalize and that market infrastructure will need to “up its game” in order to serve financial institutions.
Banks, brokers, hedge funds and professional trading firms need to do business with crypto-assets in a compliant way. At the same time, they want to trade with confidence, with firm liquidity and with all the efficiency and certainty that they are used to in traditional markets.
We should emphasize the importance of the trading platform license itself. This is really the most demanding and most stringent of all authorizations under MiCA - and it is not the same as being a broker.
As a trading platform, RULEMATCH Europe offers non-discretionary trading and never acts as a counterparty or market maker itself. It also strictly adheres to MiCA's spirit of genuine on-shore execution. All trades are matched within the European Economic Area with no routing to offshore liquidity pools.
In the broader digital assets context, it isn’t only about what this license means for RULEMATCH but what it means for the market as a whole.
On 1 July, 2026, the so-called “grandfathering period” for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) will run out (unless an EU member state opted for an earlier phase-out date). This means CASPs will no longer be able to operate under pre-existing national regimes or certification. They will need to receive a MiCA license themselves and regulated institutions who do business in crypto-assets will need to work with MiCA-regulated providers.
I should also clearly say that it was a privilege to be granted this license by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) of Liechtenstein, whose expertise and professionalism in crypto-assets made for a rigorous but constructive authorization process.
The process was all the more noteworthy given that we were the first company to pass through the full licensing process with the FMA, without using the transitional path available to banks and FMA-regulated institutions. The Liechtenstein regulator has applied a high bar in granting authorizations so far, which only underscores the significance of this milestone.
Q: What role does technology play in achieving your strategy and why did you select Nasdaq’s trading and market surveillance technology?
David: There is no doubt that when you are building an exchange to serve financial institutions technology is paramount.
There is a level of comfort and peace-of-mind that comes from interacting with systems that have seen years of testing and use. In short, proven technology is always an advantage.
We look at the trading and market surveillance technology that we have from Nasdaq as a key element of the market integrity that underpins the exchange. Together with a detailed rulebook and a wide range of regulatory features, the tech stack helps ensure that trades are matched fairly and that there is no market manipulation.
For our venue in Switzerland, which operates in a Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) model, one other key technical consideration originally was latency—an area where the Nasdaq trade matching engine really shines.
Meanwhile, with the European exchange, we will start with a Request-for-Quote (RFQ) model with a view toward expanding further with a CLOB in the near future.
Q: Can you tell us about your relationship with Nasdaq and your experience as a technology customer?
David: We have been very pleased to work together with the very professional and experienced team at Nasdaq over the past 4 years.
So, on the trading side of things, we felt well-covered. Having that foundation in place allowed us to put our full focus on building out a robust post-trade infrastructure, including simultaneous Delivery-vs-Payment (DvP). And quite frankly, it is one area where tokenization stands to reshape the post-trade landscape most profoundly.
In terms of integration, we were happy to see how well things went while integrating the trading technology from Nasdaq together with what we built in-house.
Naturally, in the regulated environment that we operate in, there are a number of dedicated requirements that come on top, which add a new layer to everything. But we consistently see that Nasdaq is quite willing to work closely with us to address them—and thereby also learn and improve the systems along the way.
Our smaller size as a company naturally leads to a very agile approach to building and rolling out development updates. That tempo has certainly been a good learning experience for both of us.
Q: Looking ahead, where do you see RULEMATCH in five to 10 years?
David: Our long-term vision was always about more than crypto-assets: They are the first chapter in the broader tokenization of financial products, a trajectory that we are on.
On one side, crypto is more established than ever with ever-broadening interest. Regulation like MiCA supports that trend, even if it also may lead to some rather significant (and even surprising) changes in market structure as the rules take full effect.
In the light of those changes, it is predictable to see a growing convergence of crypto-assets and other traditional assets as growth in tokenized securities brings a whole range of new opportunities. In that sense, those banks and institutions who have been active in crypto-asset markets are in a pole position for the shift towards tokenization.
We clearly see from our own participants that they view crypto and stablecoins as both the proving ground and the building blocks for what is coming, which is the broader transformation of global financial markets through tokenization.
If you think about looking 10 years into the future, it is worth echoing what Brian Steele from DTCC said at a recent panel: “Market structure has for decades been based on geography, asset class and regulator. You will still have a regulator in the future, but the other two facets will be completely democratized.”
Obviously, DTCC and partners like Nasdaq are already preparing for that shift and we see the same in Europe too. And as crypto matures and tokenized assets enter the mix, we are confident that RULEMATCH will have its place in this new, global value chain.
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