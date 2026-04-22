Q&A with RULEMATCH



David: From the very beginning, RULEMATCH has had a single, laser focus: to serve regulated financial institutions in crypto and digital asset markets and to meet their very specific and very stringent needs.

Our understanding has always been, when it comes to trading crypto-assets, banks, investment firms and their institutional clients want to do so at the same level—technically, efficiently and regulatory-wise—as they would other asset classes like equities on Nasdaq, for example. At the same time, we have always viewed crypto-assets and stablecoins as the first phase in the tokenization of financial products.

So, in December 2023, as a first step, we launched our interbank trading and settlement venue in Switzerland, which combines the trading technology we have from Nasdaq with our post-trade clearing and settlement capabilities.

Then in early 2024, we made the very natural decision to expand our footprint into the broad European market with a second exchange based in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, where our subsidiary RULEMATCH Europe applied for and has now received authorization as a MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) trading platform.

The emergence of MiCA with a unified regulatory framework across the European Economic Area, with its clear standards and regulatory certainty, provided excellent conditions to take that step.

Built specifically for MiCA-regulated institutions, the exchange combines deep, firm liquidity from multiple market makers with the full feature suite needed to meet their surveillance, market abuse reporting, AML and best execution obligations.