Q&A with the Polish Power Exchange on Growing Commodity Markets and 20 Years with Nasdaq Financial Technology



A: Our mission is very simple when you read it: We organize secure, transparent and competitive commodity markets. But what does that mean in practice? We do our best to deliver innovative and efficient solutions, including IT tools, that support our customers in their trading and asset optimisation businesses. Our strategy is focused on market and customer needs.

Presently, we are working on several crucial projects which will allow our offerings to fit the dynamics of changing and demanding market circumstances. For example, we want to start offering power and gas derivatives, as the current setup for hedging purposes with physical forward contracts might be in the very near future insufficient to meeting the requirements of the energy production with increasing share of renewable sources. As the result of more renewable production in the grid we expect growing interest in flexibility services. We want to launch the flexibility platform in cooperation with transmission and distribution system operators to facilitate such a market and allow efficient contracting of ancillary services.

