Q&A with the Polish Power Exchange on Growing Commodity Markets and 20 Years with Nasdaq Financial Technology

Commodity markets, like all others, are experiencing new levels of volatility and trading volumes. From an infrastructure perspective, this puts the emphasis on resilient, robust market technology that exchanges can rely on to deliver performance and customer success.
Recently, we sat down with Piotr Listwoń, CEO and President of the Management Board, of the Polish Power Exchange (TGE) to learn more about its decades-long relationship with Nasdaq Financial Technology and new milestones the business hopes to achieve.
Q: Can you please tell us about TGE’s mission and your strategy ahead?
A: Our mission is very simple when you read it: We organize secure, transparent and competitive commodity markets. But what does that mean in practice? We do our best to deliver innovative and efficient solutions, including IT tools, that support our customers in their trading and asset optimisation businesses. Our strategy is focused on market and customer needs.
Presently, we are working on several crucial projects which will allow our offerings to fit the dynamics of changing and demanding market circumstances. For example, we want to start offering power and gas derivatives, as the current setup for hedging purposes with physical forward contracts might be in the very near future insufficient to meeting the requirements of the energy production with increasing share of renewable sources. As the result of more renewable production in the grid we expect growing interest in flexibility services. We want to launch the flexibility platform in cooperation with transmission and distribution system operators to facilitate such a market and allow efficient contracting of ancillary services.
Polish Power Exchange at a Glance
• 25 years of operation
• 5 types of commodities supported
• 84 members
• Only licensed commodity exchange in Poland
Q: As a valued Nasdaq trading technology customer since 2004, how has this technology partnership has supported your business?
A: Nasdaq technology is with us and our customers every day. Our performance as well as daily business of our customers, trading power and gas in Poland, is based on the IT solutions provided by Nasdaq. We operate all year round, 365 days a year and we rely on high quality and robustness of trading systems. We started our cooperation with Nasdaq in 2004 and in 2006 introduced the very first Nasdaq’s trading system in Poland - Condico.
Since then, we have successfully launched other trading systems including Sapri and X-Stream which are currently used by our customers. Over that time, we have deployed, together with Nasdaq, dozens if not hundreds of updates and upgrades. Technology is a key to our success and it is essential factor supporting our growth and development of our products and services offered. The power and gas trading world is constantly changing and continuous development of our tools is a must, it won’t be possible without excellent cooperation with our main technology partner.
Q: Reflecting on your journey since 2000, how has your business evolved? And what role has technology played in milestones or game-changing moments you would like to highlight?
A: Well, we started with simple day-ahead auction for power with 24 products back in 2000. When you look at the complexity of power and gas markets we are running today it’s been an incredible journey. There were several milestones which defined TGE as an energy market exchange:
- Launching physical forward contracts
- Introducing new trading systems
- Launching our gas market
- Setting up registries of environmental certificates and Guarantees of Origin, joining Single Day-Ahead Coupling and Single Intraday Coupling
- Introducing 15-minute products to intraday and day-ahead power markets
And those are only the most major examples: We know that our journey is continuous and we keep working on delivering more to meet the requirements of our customers and changing market regulations.
Q: Looking ahead, what steps are you taking to future-proof your organization?
A: We believe that our future is interconnected with the future of our customers and other power and gas market stakeholders. We will keep working closely with all of them to innovate new products and services as well as fine-tune existing ones. The open and honest dialogue with market participants and players forming those markets (like regulators, TSOs, DSOs, policy makers) are the foundation of our future. We invest in technology knowing that our platforms need to be capable of meeting the requirements of growing algorithmic trading and processing a growing amount of data, as well as coping with the demands of common European power market.
