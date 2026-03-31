Insights From SEBI and NSE: 4 Implications for Market Surveillance in India’s Fast‑Moving Markets

Key Insights
The National Stock Exchange of India crossed 250 million total investor accounts in February 2026. India’s surge in retail participation—accelerated by social media and digital channels—has expanded market access but also amplified risks tied to misinformation, unregistered advice and coordinated influence, which pushes surveillance beyond traditional trade-based signals.
The rapid proliferation of algorithmic and high‑frequency trading firms, combined with an unprecedented wave of new listings, is changing market microstructure and volatility patterns—demanding surveillance models that can adapt to speed, scale and strategy diversity.
The speakers emphasized that effective market integrity depends on collaboration across brokers, venues and authorities—grounded in trust, transparency, teamwork and technology.
In March, I joined regulators, exchanges and market participants in Mumbai for the 2026 Nasdaq India Surveillance Summit, focused on market surveillance in India and the evolving landscape of Indian capital markets. Our conversations were candid and grounded in the market realities that continue to expand in scale, speed and global relevance.
I chatted with leaders from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). They shared priorities and expectations of the surveillance challenges of a fast-moving market, holding confidence in the strength of India’s capital markets.
Here are four implications for market surveillance—along with insights direct from SEBI and NSE leaders—from my conversations at the summit:
1. How Has the View of Market Surveillance Shifted?
How surveillance is expected to function has shifted. Rather than being viewed as an internal compliance exercise or post‑trade formality, surveillance is increasingly positioned as a shared obligation across brokers, exchanges and regulators.
“As a broker, you’re the first level in the transaction cycle. You know your clients the best.” - Aliasgar Mithwani, Executive Director, SEBI
Brokers, from the perspective of SEBI surveillance requirements, sit closest to client behavior and are therefore the first line of defense in Indian capital markets. This proximity creates responsibility. The expectation isn’t perfection or prevention of every bad trade, but active ownership of client behavior, intent and market impact, with meaningful escalation when something looks wrong.
“Surveillance cannot be looked at as a checkbox… the idea is to actually protect the market.” - Piyush Chourasia, Chief Regulatory Officer, NSE
What this means: This guidance changes the approach. Along with proving that controls exist, surveillance systems must demonstrate that they are used, questioned and evolving as markets change. Markets grow when participants have trust in the ecosystem.
2. How is Social Media Reshaping Retail Participation and Risk in India’s Markets?
Social Media is the tip of the spear for retail participation and risk. India’s equity market has become a case study in how social media stock market scams in India, retail investment, and economic growth interact.
With millions of new investors entering the market (demat accounts have risen from 36 million in 2019 to 194 million as of 2025), digital channels have emerged as the fastest way to influence sentiment and amplify narratives. India’s post‑pandemic surge in retail participation was repeatedly cited as one of the market’s greatest strengths, but also one of its most complex risks. New investors are no longer concentrated in major financial centers and might have very limited prior investing experience. Often these happen faster than traditional controls can respond.
“Social media is the biggest menace we are facing. ... In the last year, we’ve taken down over 100,000 websites and YouTube channels that were used to defraud investors.” - Aliasgar Mithwani, Executive Director, SEBI
What makes this especially powerful is scale. A growing retail base—combined with high engagement across messaging platforms and social media—create breeding ground for everything from unregistered investment advice to fraudulent promotional activity. That line between enthusiasm and manipulation is increasingly thin.
“We have seen a rapid growth in retail participation after COVID… as a market it is a strength, but as a surveillance person, it is a major challenge ... Earlier, investors came mainly from metropolitan cities. Now they come from rural areas, tier‑two and tier‑three cities.” - Aliasgar Mithwani, Executive Director, SEBI
Sentiment can quickly translate into trading behavior, notably new patterns shaped by misinformation, herd dynamics and social influence. The concern is how easily enthusiasm can be redirected by actors through social media and messaging platforms. A year ago, Meta began implementing a two-step verification process that requires SEBI documentation.
What this means: Understanding intent, influence and coordination becomes just as important as detecting anomalous trades. As retail participation continues to rise alongside the broader economy, surveillance models built for slower, institution‑led markets are being stress‑tested in real time. Growth without trust isn't sustainable.
3. How is High-Frequency and Algorithmic Trading Changing Market Surveillance in India?
Alongside retail growth, India is experiencing a rapid expansion in sophisticated trading participants, including global high-frequency and algorithmic trading firms. There’s a broader wave of quantitative strategies entering the market as liquidity, listings and electronic access improve. When algorithmic participation reaches a critical mass, market behavior changes—trading becomes faster, more fragmented and more sensitive to microstructure signals.
What this means: While new forms of cross-market or cross-product manipulation emerge, market abuse practices are also becoming more sophisticated, and patterns that once stood out can disappear into noise. The challenge for regulators and exchanges is the interaction between fast, automated strategies and a still‑growing retail base operating on very different signals and time horizons. Surveillance teams are increasingly forced to analyze markets where speed, scale and strategy diversity are all expanding at once, often without a clear historical baseline.
4. How is the Surge in New Listings Reshaping Market Dynamics and Institutional Engagement?
India’s pipeline of new listings continues to grow, with hundreds of companies entering Indian capital markets over relatively short periods. The steady flow of IPOs—373 in 2025 alone—shows economic dynamism and capital formation, but this reshapes how institutions engage with the market. New listings introduce unfamiliar price behavior, evolving liquidity profiles and heightened sensitivity to news events and narratives.
What this means: This demands more robust pre‑ and post‑trade controls as coverage expands across a broader universe of issuers. Rapidly increasing listings likely means more edge cases. As institutional participation deepens alongside this listing boom, the ability to scale monitoring frameworks without losing effectiveness is essential for confidence in market integrity.
Modern Surveillance: Trust, Transparency, Teamwork and Technology
Aliasgar Mithwani explained that India’s regulatory philosophy for market surveillance is grounded in four principles: trust, transparency, teamwork and technology. These ideals are the operating foundations of modern surveillance. They’re central to SEBI surveillance requirements and the integrity of Indian capital markets.
The defining moment at the summit came from Piyush Chourasia: “The only reason people come and trade in a market—dealing with complete strangers—is because they believe that market is fair. When markets are seen as fair, trading happens, investment grows and everyone benefits.”
© 2026 - Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq ‘ribbon’ logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq Financial Technology, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. This information is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any citizen or resident of, or otherwise located in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to any law or regulation or which would subject Nasdaq to any registration or licensing requirements or any other liability within such jurisdiction. By reviewing this material, you acknowledge that neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall under any circumstance be liable for any lost profits or lost opportunity, direct, indirect, special, consequential, incidental, or punitive damages whatsoever, even if Nasdaq or its third-party providers have been advised of the possibility of such damages.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Regulatory Roundup: Unregistered Investment Advice
Regulatory Roundup: Unregistered Investment Advice
Subscribe to our monthly Regulatory Roundup newsletter to stay informed and compliant:
Each month, Tony Sio, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation at Nasdaq’s Financial Technology division, shares his insights on the latest regulatory news and trends around the world.
Thank you for subscribing to Regulatory Roundup!
Regulatory Technology
Nasdaq Market Surveillance
Our platform supports every stage of your surveillance program - from real-time monitoring and alerting to case management, investigations, and reporting. Purpose-built to handle both scale and nuance, it ensures broad coverage across asset classes, markets, while remaining low-touch on your internal resources.