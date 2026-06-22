InnovAsia 2026: Preparing for the Always-On Era of Global Markets
Takeaways from discussions on the evolution of markets, operations and technology.
Key Takeaways
- InnovAsia 2026 highlighted that capital markets are moving from discussion to execution around continuous trading hours, infrastructure evolution and innovation.
- 23/5 and 24/7 are becoming an operational reality, requiring firms to rethink trading infrastructure, surveillance, client support, risk management and post-trade workflows.
- Post-trade modernization will be critical as clearing, settlement, reporting and corporate actions processes adapt to compressed timelines and always-on market activity.
- Tokenization and AI are emerging as practical enablers of more continuous markets, supporting collateral mobility, real-time oversight and greater operational scale.
Nasdaq’s InnovAsia series—spanning Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore—brought together exchanges, market participants and technology leaders at a pivotal moment for capital markets. Across each location, a consistent theme emerged from panel discussions representing diverse viewpoints: Markets are entering a new phase of evolution, defined by continuous trading hours, tokenization and the growing convergence of infrastructure and innovation.
Discussions across the region made clear that this transformation is no longer theoretical. The focus has shifted decisively from vision to execution—and with it, a deeper understanding of what readiness truly requires.
From Extended Hours to Continuous Markets
The demand driving expanded trading hours is well understood. Across Asia, investors want the ability to access U.S. markets during local hours. That demand has increased steadily and is now shaping how exchanges and participants think about trading windows.
What is less straightforward is how to implement that change. Extending today’s model to 23/5 trading (which Nasdaq has announced plans for) introduces a different operating environment—one where the traditional, end-of-day workflows between trading, processing and reconciliation are blurred.
The question is no longer whether extended trading will happen, but how to support it without introducing new risks or inefficiencies into the system.
The Shift to Always-On is an Operational Reality
At its core, always-on trading requires a reimagining of how markets function across the entire ecosystem.
This view was echoed across panels. Firms are being asked to revisit how they handle everything from order routing and trade reporting to client servicing and risk controls.
For brokers, exchanges and market infrastructure providers alike, readiness extends far beyond front-end systems. It requires coordination across:
- Trading infrastructure — enabling near-continuous uptime and eliminating traditional maintenance windows.
- Compliance and surveillance — adapting monitoring models to new liquidity conditions and trading behaviors.
- High-quality, real-time data — providing accessible, actionable data with a single, golden source.
- Client servicing and support — aligning operations with global participation across time zones.
- Risk and capital management — shifting from end-of-day processing to real-time exposure management.
That creates both technical and organizational challenges. It also changes how firms think about resilience. Maintaining stable operations over a continuous trading day is fundamentally different from managing peak activity within a fixed session.
Modernizing Post-Trade to Keep Pace
Across discussions, panelists were keen to point out that post-trade modernization must be able to keep pace with evolution on the trading side. Many of the most persistent trade lifecycle frictions sit beyond execution.
Clearing, settlement and reporting infrastructure must adapt and automate. That includes aligning with regulatory requirements, updating reporting mechanisms and ensuring that post-trade processes can operate on compressed cycles.
Corporate actions illustrate the challenge clearly. Events such as stock splits or dividend adjustments rely on precise timing and consistent treatment across participants. As trading hours expand, the window for processing those events shrinks—raising the bar for accuracy and coordination.
More broadly, the transition to continuous markets depends on multiple external components moving in step. Exchanges, brokers, clearinghouses, regulators and data providers all have to align their timelines and capabilities.
In that sense, the pace of change is not determined by any single participant. It is determined by the readiness of the entire ecosystem.
Operational Scale and AI-Driven Automation
As trading becomes less bound by time, operational demands increase. Surveillance, monitoring and risk management functions must keep pace with a higher volume of activity across a longer window.
This is where artificial intelligence and automation are becoming essential.
AI-driven tools are already transforming how institutions approach trade surveillance, anomaly detection and operational monitoring. Processes that previously required hours of manual review can now be completed in minutes—enabling firms to scale oversight while maintaining control.
In an always-on environment, this is not just an efficiency gain—it is a necessity. Institutions cannot simply extend human processes across a longer trading window. They must augment them with intelligent systems that operate continuously, adapt dynamically and respond in real time.
This shift reflects a broader trend. Infrastructure modernization is no longer just about upgrading systems—it is about embedding intelligence across the operating model.
Access First, Liquidity Over Time
It’s one thing to expand trading hours. It’s another thing to convince liquidity, which may follow on a different timeline.
Retail demand has been a primary force behind the push toward continuous markets, particularly in Asia where participation in U.S. equities continues to grow. Institutional participation, however, is expected to follow a more measured path. Large orders, execution quality requirements and liquidity considerations mean that institutional adoption may be more likely to scale over time rather than immediately.
This creates a natural progression. Markets will first expand access—enabling participation across time zones—before gradually developing the depth of liquidity required to support broader use cases.
The implication is clear: always-on markets are not a single milestone. They are a staged evolution, where access leads and liquidity matures.
Tokenization Moves Into the Core Market Conversation
Alongside continuous trading, tokenization has moved from the periphery of innovation into the center of market structure discussions.
Where earlier conversations focused on experimentation, InnovAsia conversations reflected a shift toward real-world application—particularly in areas such as collateral management, capital efficiency and cross-market access.
Market participants are increasingly focused on where tokenization fits within existing infrastructure rather than treating it as a parallel system.
One of the most immediate use cases lies in collateral mobility. The ability to move assets more efficiently across markets and time zones has the potential to reduce friction, improve capital efficiency and support more dynamic risk management in a continuous trading environment.
At the same time, there are structural considerations to work through. Tokenized assets, by definition, introduce alternative representations of ownership and transfer. In the near term, that often means operating alongside existing systems, with associated reconciliation requirements.
These dynamics reinforce an important point: tokenization is not simply about creating new markets. It is about integrating new capabilities into existing frameworks without compromising trust, transparency or liquidity.
Markets at an Inflection Point
Across panels and discussions, InnovAsia 2026 reinforced a central theme: capital markets are at a consequential inflection point.
The convergence of continuous trading hours, tokenization and AI is reshaping both market structure and participant expectations. Retail investors increasingly expect flexibility, immediacy and global access. Meanwhile, institutions want scale, efficiency and optimization. Market operators, in turn, must deliver infrastructure that is resilient, scalable and designed for continuous activity.
The challenge—and the opportunity—is not just technical. It is strategic.
As this transition unfolds, progress will depend less on individual initiatives and more on coordinated development across the ecosystem. The institutions that succeed will be those that take a broad view—aligning technology, operations and partnerships to support a more continuous, connected market structure.
Nasdaq would like to extend our gratitude to our partners and speakers for InnovAsia across Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore. Please follow here for more details on the agenda themes and speakers.
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