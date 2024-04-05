Increased Scrutiny in Trade Surveillance: How Asia Is Approaching Wash Trading in Crypto Markets

Key Insights
- South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand have advanced their frameworks for crypto exchanges and crypto assets through increased scrutiny.
- Wash trading is a form of market manipulation that inflates volumes and values with simultaneous buying and selling.
- In a pseudonymous, incentive-driven ecosystem, wash trading becomes increasingly difficult to detect without a unified view of trading behavior.
As the crypto exchange market grows, regulatory bodies across Asia are stepping up their efforts to prevent wash trading—a deceptive practice where traders buy and sell the same asset to artificially increase market activity.
Regulatory bodies in Asia have acknowledged this and are increasing scrutiny by implementing cryptocurrency regulations and enforcement measures. Their efforts aim to ensure security and fairness in crypto markets in Asia.
South Korea
South Korea’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act (VAUPA), which took effect on July 19, 2024, represented a significant step in regulating the cryptocurrency market and safeguarding investors. Key highlights include:
- Prohibition of market manipulation: VAUPA explicitly prohibits market manipulation activities, including wash trading.
- Monitoring and reporting obligations: Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) are mandated to establish real-time monitoring systems that can identify patterns to detect and report suspicious trading activities to financial authorities.
- Segregation of user assets: VASPs must segregate user deposits from their own assets and store a significant portion in cold wallets. This measure enhances transparency and reduces risk of illicit activities.
- Imposing severe penalties: Engaging in wash trading and similar unfair practices in South Korea can result in criminal penalties, including imprisonment for at least one year and financial penalties ranging from three to five times the illicit gains.
Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced, in June 2025, a new regulatory package aimed at curbing unfair trading practices, including wash trading, on licensed digital payment token service providers (DPTSPs). Key highlights include:
- Real-time surveillance and detection systems: MAS requires DPTSPs to implement robust systems capable of monitoring order flows and trading activity in real time, with the ability to detect and flag suspicious patterns like wash trading or spoofing.
- Fair execution rules: Platforms in Singapore must handle customer orders fairly and consistently, with same-time orders processed equally and no routing commissions or priority given to insiders.
- Transparency and governance standards: DPTSPs must establish and publish trading platform rules that include error trades, cancellations, access controls and execution protocols, and enforce these with surveillance tools.
Japan
The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), founded in April 2018 and operating under the oversight of the Financial Services Agency (FSA), is Japan’s officially recognized, self-regulatory organization (SRO) for crypto exchanges. Key highlights include:
- Market surveillance and order handling systems: JVCEA requires member exchanges to build sophisticated order handling systems that monitor trading patterns, helping detect suspicious behaviors such as wash trading.
- Comprehensive record keeping: Every transaction in Japan, with great detail, is recorded for at least 10 years, as an audit trail makes it harder to hide matched trades that serve no genuine market purpose.
- Prohibition of market abuse: JVCEA rules outlaw spreading rumors, price manipulation, using insider information and lays clear foundations against wash trading.
- Segregation of funds: Customer crypto assets must be stored separately, with at least 95% in audited cold wallets, preventing the misuse of internal holdings for wash trading.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a licensing regime for Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (VATPs) which came into effect on June 1, 2023. Key highlights include:
- Restriction of algorithms: Without algorithms, it becomes harder for operators to programmatically generate fake volume or execute synchronized buy-sell orders.
- Token admission and ongoing monitoring: Platforms in Hong Kong must establish token admission committees and perform due diligence, including feasibility assessments, at and after listing.
- Rigorous record keeping: VATP operators must store detailed records of all records and transactions, adhering to AML/CFT requirements under the Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance (AMLO).
- Imposing heavy penalties: Violators may suffer license revocation if found enabling or ignoring wash trading.
Thailand
Thailand’s Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses, overseen by the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) was enacted in 2018 and significantly amended in April 2025. Key highlights include:
- Enhanced oversight of foreign platforms: The amendment requires foreign digital asset service providers to obtain authorization before engaging in activities targeting Thai users, with the failure to comply resulting in penalties up to 300,000 baht and imprisonment for up to three years.
- Monitoring and reporting suspicious activities: The amendment mandates digital asset operators in Thailand to monitor transactions for fraudulent activities, report suspicious transactions and suspend accounts linked to illicit activities.
- Implementation of national blacklist: Thailand established a national blacklist system to prevent flagged digital wallets involved in technological crimes from conducting further transactions.
The Evolving Landscape of Crypto Regulation in Asia
As jurisdictions in Asia are increasing their scrutiny of crypto exchanges, financial institutions must act now.
In a pseudonymous ecosystem that rewards volume, detecting wash trading becomes even more difficult when operating with a fragmented trading infrastructure.
How can institutions prevent crypto wash trading?
To learn more about what financial institutions must do to stay ahead of
wash trading in crypto markets, download the whitepaper:
“Wash Trading in Crypto Markets: What Financial Institutions Need to Know Now”
