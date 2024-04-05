How Post-Trade is Changing in APAC: Strategic Signals for Market Participants

Key Takeaways
- Institutional flows are helping drive APAC growth; investment banks and pensions funds are top of AUM expectations.
- Market participants face ongoing challenges from fragmentation that lead to post-trade costs and errors.
- There is a strong consensus for harmonization and standardization in messaging, rules and processing to drive efficiency and growth.
- Capital markets technology and automation can help institutions address post-trade frictions and optimize on APAC growth opportunities.
With the APAC region accounting for over half of the world’s listed companies and nearly a third of global GDP, its capital markets are increasingly attractive for institutional investors both local and offshore. However, complexity may be limiting growth and market participants are searching for a way forward operationally and technologically.
These findings come from a new survey from Nasdaq and the ValueExchange, in which a quarter (25%) of respondents said they were actively growing in the region or making a business case to invest. But almost half (46%) report post-trade challenges rooted in fragmentation, costs and errors.
The solution is clear: Market participants want standards and harmonization in messaging, rules and processing to deliver savings, efficiency and growth.
By adopting end-to-end capital markets technology, financial institutions can be proactive in solving post-trade frictions through automation and data transparency. In doing so they also advocate market operators to take the same steps in pursuing change to improve agility, scale and resilience.
Outlining the APAC Growth Narrative
To best understand APAC opportunities and challenges, the survey collected responses on operations in six key markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The cross-section of developed and emerging markets shows stable growth expectations, but challenges related to costs (developed) and complexity (emerging) surfaced.
At a high level, institutional flows are powering the region’s growth engine, including players both local and abroad:
- APAC investment banks expect 22% average AUM growth in the region; pension funds (16%) and institutional investors (13%) located in the region also project AUM growth.
- North American investment banks expect 23% average AUM growth in the region; institutional investors (20%) and wealth managers (17%).
- European investment banks expect 21% average AUM growth in the region; wealth managers (16%) and institutional investors (14%).
In terms of asset classes, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlisted/private equities and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives showed the strongest growth potential (8% on average). Interestingly, each market participant segment showed specific asset class growth hot spots:
- Insurers expect to grow their AUM in private debt 14%.
- Pension funds expect to grow their AUM in listed equities 12%.
- Hedge fund managers expect to grow their AUM in futures and options 12%
- Investment bank and prime brokers expect to grow their AUM in cryptocurrencies 12%.
Fragmentation Leads to Risk Across the Trade Lifecycle
Despite the growth plans, almost half of market participants (46%) face challenges related to post-trade costs and error rates they believe to be unnecessarily high. Of these firms, more than half (54%) say costs and errors place artificial limits on their trading and investment in the region.
These blockers can be attributed to a number of factors both general (regulatory and market structure issues) and acute (manual reliance, single-country systems and aging market platforms).
In either case, the bottom line for market participants is an artificial cap on activity. Notably, these frictions have an outsized impact on local market participants: 44% of APAC respondents report being blocked or limited from full operational capacity in the region, on average, compared to 40% of offshore investors.
For their own part, market participants also remain highly manual, which can add to complexity and costs. On average, of firms in APAC, North America and Europe:
- 52% have to use additional data sources
- 27% receive non-STP announcements
- 27% manually validate announcements
Fragmentation is no longer contained to being just a back-office inefficiency. It’s a strategic constraint to market participants across the ecosystem. And without the right solutions, firms will face additional complexity in transacting across key APAC capital markets, plowing resources into legacy maintenance and manual tasks instead of core competencies and growth. But what’s the solution?
Standardization and Technology on the Change Agenda
The study shows that market participants want standardization across APAC to help them streamline operations and support growth. 32% of participants said post-trade change, either through regional harmonization of rules and processes or consolidation of platforms, would deliver meaningful benefits and cost-savings in areas like settlement, corporate actions, collateral and proxy voting.
Tackling the prevalence of aging, underinvested technology in the region then becomes a pressing strategic priority. Nearly 40% of APAC market systems are older than 10 years. On average, across participant segments:
- Shareholder registry systems are 9 years old
- Settlement systems are 8.5 years old
- Custody and asset servicing systems are 8 years old
- Derivatives clearing systems are 7.6 years old
This matters because legacy infrastructure restricts optionality. It limits the ability to respond to regulatory change, expand to new asset classes, achieve data transparency, leverage automations and deploy advanced analytics. It also increases the cost and complexity of maintaining efficiency, resilience and compliance across jurisdictions.
Increasingly, infrastructure modernization is being framed as a leadership decision, not just a technical upgrade. Buy- and sell-side institutions need agile platforms that support dynamic market conditions, especially as macro trends like always-on markets and settlement acceleration evolve. While 63% of respondents have active change plans, the geographic focus of those plans might not align with where change would be most impactful. Emerging markets, where inefficiencies are more pronounced, are receiving comparably less attention than developed ones. Market participants should assess the totality of their operations across the APAC region to determine where they can initiate change and modernize or otherwise invest in infrastructure (such as cloud enablement and managed services).
Investment Sets the Stage for Innovation
Institutions that take a proactive approach to technology and strategic planning will position themselves for innovation opportunities in the future. Interest in tokenization and GenAI is growing, with participants exploring use cases across lifecycle event processing. The survey shows respondents are readying for digital assets and AI:
- 15% of respondents said they planned to hold tokenized assets as a position in APAC by 2027.
- 11% of respondents, on average, said they were planning to go live with AI in post-trade workflows in settlement, trade clearing and reconciliation by 2028.
Successful deployment of these emerging technologies and asset classes depends on standardized, high-quality data to feed analytics, intelligence and transparency.
A Strategic Framework for Market Participants
Taken together, key findings from the survey put the emphasis on modernization, standardization and strategic thinking about technology. Rather than viewing infrastructure transformation as a single all-in-one push, firms may benefit from a phased approach that aligns with their strategic priorities:
- Assess infrastructure readiness across assets and functions
- Prioritize standardization in data, messaging and workflows
- Align change projects with growth markets and client needs
- Integrate operational risk management into post-trade planning
- Invest in interoperability to support regional scale
- Embed change management to ensure sustainable adoption
This is not about fixing; it is about reimagining what infrastructure can enable. As Asia’s capital markets continue to evolve, institutions that take a measured, insight-driven approach to transformation will be better positioned to navigate complexity and capture opportunity.
The Future of Capital Markets Technology
The survey highlights the fact that market participants (both in APAC and globally) are increasingly seeking operational efficiency, system integrations, data management and innovative tooling to keep pace with change in markets and regulation.
This drive for efficiency and innovation is reshaping the technology question for capital market institutions worldwide. By prioritizing modernization and standardization, firms can automate processes, improve capital efficiency and unlock new value. End-to-end, cross-asset technology is now a strategic imperative.
Nasdaq Calypso is purpose-built to help market participants meet this moment, offering a modular, scalable platform that enables institutions to streamline trade lifecycle workflows, harmonize data and adapt to evolving market structures. Whether supporting multi-asset execution, collateral optimization, risk management or treasury functions, Nasdaq Calypso helps firms to move toward strategic technology transformation with a cross-asset, end-to-end solution.
Visit here to download the full study and read more about Nasdaq Calypso.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
