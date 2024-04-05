How Post-Trade is Changing in APAC: Strategic Signals for Market Participants

With the APAC region accounting for over half of the world’s listed companies and nearly a third of global GDP, its capital markets are increasingly attractive for institutional investors both local and offshore. However, complexity may be limiting growth and market participants are searching for a way forward operationally and technologically.

These findings come from a new survey from Nasdaq and the ValueExchange, in which a quarter (25%) of respondents said they were actively growing in the region or making a business case to invest. But almost half (46%) report post-trade challenges rooted in fragmentation, costs and errors.

The solution is clear: Market participants want standards and harmonization in messaging, rules and processing to deliver savings, efficiency and growth.