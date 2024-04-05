Europe’s Regulatory Evolution in Trade Surveillance: How the EU and U.K. Are Tackling Wash Trading in Crypto Markets

Key Insights
- The EU’s framework for crypto exchanges and crypto assets, Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), directed platforms to implement systems that can detect and prevent deceptive practices, such as volume inflation, spoofing and circular trading.
- The U.K.’s framework, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 (FSMA 2023), granted the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to expand its authority to regulate crypto asset activities.
- Platforms under EU or U.K. jurisdiction must use systems that can detect behavioral anomalies, monitor wallet linkages and cross-platform activity and flag wash trading and spoofing in real time.
As digital asset markets mature, regulators across Europe are stepping up efforts to ensure transparency, investor protection, and market integrity. At the forefront of this shift are the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and the United Kingdom’s evolving crypto oversight framework—both of which are reshaping how financial institutions and trading platforms approach surveillance and manipulation prevention.
MiCA: A Unified Framework for Market Integrity
The EU’s MiCA regulation, fully enforced as of December 2024, is the first comprehensive legal framework for crypto assets across all 27 member states. It introduces:
- Licensing requirements for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs)
- Strict anti-market manipulation rules, including wash trading prohibitions
- Real-time surveillance expectations for exchanges and custodians
- Oversight by ESMA, the European Securities and Markets Authority
MiCA’s market integrity provisions are particularly relevant for wash trading. Under the regulation, platforms must implement systems to detect and prevent deceptive practices such as volume inflation, spoofing and circular trading.
Already, over €540 million in penalties have been issued to non-compliant firms, signaling that enforcement is not just theoretical—it’s active and escalating.
Strengthening Oversight Through the Financial Services and Markets Act
The U.K., while outside the EU, is pursuing a parallel path. Under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, the FCA has been granted expanded authority to regulate crypto asset activities. This includes:
- Mandatory registration for crypto exchanges and custodians
- Surveillance obligations to detect market abuse, including wash trading
- Consumer protection mandates and risk disclosure requirements
The U.K. Treasury has also proposed a phased approach to regulating stablecoins, NFTs, and DeFi platforms, with a strong emphasis on market abuse prevention.
In 2025, the FCA began issuing compliance notices to platforms lacking adequate monitoring systems—underscoring its intent to align crypto oversight with traditional financial standards.
Crypto Regulation in the EU and U.K.
For institutions operating in or entering the European market, these developments mean one thing: surveillance is no longer optional. Whether under MiCA or U.K. law, firms must deploy systems capable of:
- Detecting behavioral anomalies
- Monitoring wallet linkages and cross-platform activity
- Flagging wash trading and spoofing in real time
