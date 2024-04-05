Europe’s Regulatory Evolution in Trade Surveillance: How the EU and U.K. Are Tackling Wash Trading in Crypto Markets



The EU’s MiCA regulation, fully enforced as of December 2024, is the first comprehensive legal framework for crypto assets across all 27 member states. It introduces:

Licensing requirements for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs)

Strict anti-market manipulation rules, including wash trading prohibitions

Real-time surveillance expectations for exchanges and custodians

Oversight by ESMA, the European Securities and Markets Authority

MiCA’s market integrity provisions are particularly relevant for wash trading. Under the regulation, platforms must implement systems to detect and prevent deceptive practices such as volume inflation, spoofing and circular trading.

Already, over €540 million in penalties have been issued to non-compliant firms, signaling that enforcement is not just theoretical—it’s active and escalating.