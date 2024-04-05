Enhanced Transparency in Trade Surveillance: How the Middle East and Africa Are Confronting Wash Trading in Crypto Markets

With crypto markets proliferating in the Middle East and Africa, regulatory bodies across the region are increasing their endeavors in preventing wash trading—a deceptive practice where traders mislead the market by buying and selling the same asset to create a false impression of greater market volume.

Recognizing this, regulatory bodies throughout the Middle East and Africa are enhancing transparency in new cryptocurrency regulations and enforcement measures. These regulations are designed to improve investor confidence and market stability in crypto markets in the Middle East and Africa.

