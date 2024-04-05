Enhanced Transparency in Trade Surveillance: How the Middle East and Africa Are Confronting Wash Trading in Crypto Markets

Key Insights
- The United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Bahrain, Nigeria and Kenya have advanced their frameworks for crypto exchanges and crypto assets through enhanced transparency.
- Wash trading is a form of market manipulation that inflates volumes and values with simultaneous buying and selling.
- Detecting wash trading, with no unified view of trading behavior, becomes increasingly difficult in a pseudonymous ecosystem that rewards higher trading volume.
With crypto markets proliferating in the Middle East and Africa, regulatory bodies across the region are increasing their endeavors in preventing wash trading—a deceptive practice where traders mislead the market by buying and selling the same asset to create a false impression of greater market volume.
Recognizing this, regulatory bodies throughout the Middle East and Africa are enhancing transparency in new cryptocurrency regulations and enforcement measures. These regulations are designed to improve investor confidence and market stability in crypto markets in the Middle East and Africa.
United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), established in 2022, was amended in May 2025. Key highlights include:
- Enhanced Margin Trading Regulations: VARA imposed stricter controls on margin trading to prevent excessive leverage and market manipulation, ensuring trading activities are conducted with sufficient capital and oversight.
- Token Classification: VARA now categorizes tokens into Fully Regulated Virtual Assets (FRVAs), Asset Referenced Virtual Assets (ARVAs), Category 2 tokens and Exempt Virtual Assets to provide clearer guidelines for different regulatory treatments.
- Strengthened Supervision and Enforcement: VARA now conducts expanded on-site inspections in the UAE and implements quarterly risk assessments across all licensed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).
South Africa
South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) issued Directive 9, which came into effect on April 30, 2025, mandates compliance with the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Travel Rule for crypto asset transfers. Key highlights include:
- Mandatory Information Sharing: Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) in South Africa must transmit comprehensive originator or beneficiary details to recipient CASPs, before or during the crypto asset transfer.
- Verification and Monitoring: CASPs must verify provided information and monitor suspicious activities for transactions exceeding 5,000 ZAR.
- Record Retention: CASPs must store and make transaction details accessible to regulatory bodies upon request.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s Central Bank (CBB) updated its Crypto-Asset Module, finalized in April 2023, to introduce measure aimed at enhancing market integrity and investor protection. Key highlights include:
- Enhanced Monitoring and Risk Management: The CBB now requires licensed Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) in Bahrain to implement robust monitoring systems, including tracking transactions involving compromised wallets and implementing technology that can trace crypto assets through multiple transactions.
- Regular Reevaluation and Delisting: CASPs must conduct recurring evaluations to determine if a crypto asset is detrimental to clients’ interests, and whether or not that asset needs to be delisted.
- Comprehensive Disclosure: CASPS need to provide clear and accessible disclosures for every listed crypto asset, including its type, function and associated risks.
Nigeria
Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently implemented stricter governance measures to enhance its regulatory framework for its cryptocurrency markets. Key highlights include:
- Improved Oversight: Nigeria’s SEC announced, in July 2024 in its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP), that VASPs must register with the commission and submit weekly and monthly trading statistics.
- Heightened Licensing Requirements: The SEC raised its licensing standards for VASPs in Nigeria to include a minimum initial capital of 500 million, comprehensive customer verification procedures and better reporting of suspicious activities like wash trading.
Kenya
Kenya’s draft proposal, Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Bill 2025, opened for public feedback in January 2025 and was published in March 2025. Key highlights include:
- Prohibition of Anonymity-Enhancing Services: Bill 2025 bans tools designed to obfuscate the origins and destinations of cryptocurrency transactions that are linked to wash trading.
- Greater Transparency: VASPs in Kenya must provide regulators with real-time, read-only access to transaction data.
- Imposing Severe Penalties: Bill 2025 proposes fines of up to KSh 10 million or imprisonment for up to 10 years for non-compliant individuals, and up to KSh 20 million for non-compliant VASPs.
Crypto Regulation in the Middle East and Africa
As regulatory bodies in the Middle East and Africa are working to enhance transparency of crypto exchanges, financial institutions need to follow to stay ahead of rapidly changing regulations.
Without a unified view of trading behavior, detecting wash trading becomes increasingly challenging in a pseudonymous ecosystem that encourages higher trading volume.
