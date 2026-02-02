The End of the Maintenance Window? How Always-On Markets Impact the Resilience Playbook

Key Insights
- Continuous trading hours are compressing the maintenance window that has long anchored market resilience.
- Always-on markets require resilience best practices built for live operations, not off-hours execution.
- Cloud-enabled architectures can help provide the foundation for continuous, resilient market infrastructure.
- Resilience principles remain constant, but their importance grows as markets move toward 24/7 operations.
For most of the modern history of market infrastructure, resilience has been organized around a fixed point in the day: the close. The window that followed absorbed risky change, enabled disaster recovery rehearsals and gave incident recovery room to complete before the next open. It has been so reliable, and so deeply embedded in operating models, that it has rarely been examined as infrastructure in its own right— and all of that is changing.
As exchanges, clearinghouses (CCPs) and depositories (CSDs) extend into longer sessions and continuously operating asset classes, the structural quiet time the industry has depended on is compressing. And it is doing so at the same time that more core workloads are running in cloud environments engineered for continuous operation, as market operators advance their modernization journeys.
The convergence of these trends underscores how the resilience playbook needs to evolve with the advent of always-on markets. In this article, I examine the traditional relevance of the maintenance window, what the transition away means and where market operators should direct their strategic and operational focus.
How the Maintenance Window Has Anchored FMI Resilience
The market close has become a quiet assumption, serving a practical role that's rarely needed to be discussed previously. It's important to note that with its winnowing, meaningful resilience work that takes place within the window could be impacted. Four functions in particular have concentrated in the window:
- Risky change absorption: Infrastructure upgrades, patching, network reconfiguration and software releases have been sequenced in the window.
- State reconciliation: Clearing, settlement and reporting systems have completed reconciliation, giving downstream flows a clean starting point for the next session.
- Disaster recovery rehearsal: DR drills have been scheduled around the window, taking advantage of the same low-impact conditions that make risky change safer to attempt.
- Incident recovery: Quiet time has quietly served as a backstop, allowing an event contained through the session to be fully resolved before the next open.
Cloud modernization has already begun reshaping how each of these functions is executed—from how change is packaged and deployed, to how DR is instrumented and observed—but the operating model surrounding them has largely remained organized around the window.
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Continuous Operations Compress Global Market Quiet Time
While the move toward continuous trading hours is uneven across the industry, the overall direction is clear: 23-hour trading windows are incoming for U.S. equities, overnight derivatives sessions are expanding and digital asset markets already operate continuously and have shaped participant expectations that are extending into adjacent asset classes.
Cloud-native platforms are part of what makes this direction operationally viable. The scaling, regional distribution and automation depth of modern cloud environments give operators the technical footing to consider what continuous operation actually requires.
Window compression will vary by asset class, geography and market segment, but the planning implications are broadly consistent. As a result, the priority for many market operators becomes long-term strategic plans that address cloud platform maturity, operating cadence and the evolution of resilience practices that recognize the slow fade of the maintenance window. That reframing is where the resilience conversation begins to shift.
How the FMI Resilience Playbook Evolves for Always-On Markets
Importantly, the disciplines that carry the operating model forward do not need to be reinvented. What changes is how they are practiced in an environment where live-market execution replaces off-hours execution as the working assumption. Coherent transitions will hinge on:
- Change management cadence. The traditional model treats a release as a discrete event scheduled into a low-risk window. A continuously operating environment supports a different model: continuous release engineering, in which small, well-tested increments flow into production alongside the market, and rollback is treated as a core capability rather than a last-resort procedure. The unit of safety shifts from the size of the window to the granularity of the change and the reliability of the reversal path. Cloud-native release tooling, blue/green deployments and progressive delivery patterns are what make this cadence practically achievable at market-infrastructure scale.
- DR rehearsal design. Off-hours DR drills address a narrower question than the one the operating model now considers: whether a system can fail over cleanly while carrying real load, under real market conditions, with real decisions being made in real time. In-market failover raises expectations on preparation, on the thresholds that trigger it, and on the human decision protocols that surround it. Rehearsal design adjusts accordingly. Cloud environments offer instrumentation and control-plane visibility that make live failover more testable than it has historically been — provided rehearsal design takes advantage of them.
- State reconciliation and batch flows. Overnight batch cycles for clearing, settlement, reporting and reference data updates were designed for a window that is becoming less reliably available. Some of that work becomes continuous. Some of it moves into the market day, structured to run alongside trading activity rather than in contention with it. In either case, the reconciliation surface expands and the tolerance for latency in downstream signals narrows. Cloud data services and event-streaming architectures are frequently the mechanism through which formerly overnight work becomes continuous.
- Staffing and operational rotation. Episodic coverage models weighted toward regional business hours, with on-call rotations layered over quiet time, transition toward structural follow-the-sun coverage. Incident command, change approval and market-impact decisions each require clear ownership at every hour of the operating day, supported by the runbooks and authority delegations that make that ownership operational.
- Regulatory reporting timelines. Many reporting flows are calibrated to an end-of-day cutoff that presumes a close. Continuous markets require operators and supervisors to develop a shared understanding of what "end of day" means in a market that does not stop, and reporting infrastructure adjusts to support that understanding.
- Recovery expectations. Recovery time and recovery point objectives have often been set against a market that would soon close and reopen. In a continuous environment, a recovery of the same clock duration carries a different impact profile, and the targets that governed the previous period are worth revisiting on that basis.
Why Cloud Resilience Principles Become More Load-Bearing in Always-On Markets
In a new white paper for Nasdaq Financial Technology, I look at the best practices for architecting resilience in a cloud-forward world. In an always-on context, these principles are only further reinforced and illuminated as the strong operating backbone for market infrastructures. These principles were developed for a cloud-forward environment; an always-on market extends the conditions they were designed to hold under.
Static stability, multi-region design, human-governed automation, evidence-based assurance and continuous learning become more load-bearing in a continuous market. Each carries additional weight when the recovery envelope is narrower and observability signals travel further before becoming actionable.
The move to always-on operation is not a departure from the resilience principles the industry has been developing. It is a change in how those principles are applied.
Static stability continues to govern how services degrade. Multi-region design continues to govern how failure is bounded. Human-governed automation continues to govern the pace at which the system is permitted to act. The operational context in which each discipline performs is what shifts.
The Leadership Frame for Always-On Market Resilience
The FMIs that navigate the shift effectively will not necessarily be the ones that adopted continuous markets fastest. They will be the ones that recognized early that always-on operation represents a resilience architecture opportunity as well as a market structure shift, and that organized their cloud platform and operating model plans on that basis. The maintenance window supported essential operational work for a long period. The institutions that plan deliberately for its compression will help define the next standard for market operations.
For market operators working through this transition, Nasdaq's Eqlipse managed services team brings operating experience across the disciplines the white paper establishes and the shifts this article outlines — supporting FMIs as they move from a resilience model built around the window to one designed for the market that follows it.
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