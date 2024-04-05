Crypto Wash Trading: Why It’s Still Flying Under the Radar—And What Institutions Can Do About It

Key Insights
As cryptocurrency markets evolve, so do the manipulative trading practices. Among the most persistent forms of manipulation is wash trading: the practice of buying and selling the same asset to create the illusion of market activity.
Wash trading is a trending manipulative practice in crypto trading, vexing regulators and marketplaces. To root out market abuses, financial institutions need to invest in their technology, processes and talent to detect wash trading in crypto markets.
However, while regulators are stepping up enforcement, the complexity of the crypto ecosystem continues to challenge detection and prevention efforts.
So why does wash trading remain so prevalent in crypto? And what can financial institutions do to protect themselves and their clients?
Nasdaq has prepared a new white paper to help firms in the crypto space better understand wash trading risks and the advanced surveillance technology and tactics needed. We summarize the insights and takeaways below.
What Is Wash Trading in Financial Markets?
Wash trading is an illegal scheme that is closely monitored in traditional capital markets. The process typically involves three steps:
- Initiation: A trader or group orchestrates transactions involving the same asset, typically through affiliated accounts or entities.
- Execution: Transactions are conducted through rapid buying and selling of the asset to simulate high demand or liquidity.
- Concealment: Techniques such as layering or using intermediaries are employed to obscure the origin of the trades.
The end goal? Misleading the market. The artificial activity influences asset prices and creates false perceptions of value or interest.
In traditional markets, wash trading is often easier to detect due to centralized structures, robust surveillance systems and consistent regulatory oversight. These mechanisms allow financial institutions and regulators to identify patterns and anomalies in trading behaviors.
What Makes Crypto Wash Trading Hard to Detect?
In crypto markets, however, the wash trading rules are still catching up. This trading scheme in the crypto context can involve a semi-anonymous trader—or more precisely, a bot—executing buy and sell orders between controlled accounts to inflate volume, simulate liquidity or qualify for exchange listings.
The structure of the crypto ecosystem can make it harder to detect wash trading than in traditional markets. Here’s why:
- Pseudonymous trading: Wallet addresses don’t reveal identities, making it difficult to link suspicious activity to real actors.
- Fragmented infrastructure: With thousands of tokens and hundreds of exchanges—many unregulated—there’s no unified view of trading behavior.
- Incentive-driven ecosystems: Airdrops, liquidity mining and volume-based rewards can encourage manipulative behavior, even allowing them to thrive.
Compounding these challenges is the sheer volume and velocity of crypto trading. Practically, this means immense quantities of data and reports that need to be combed through for signal detection or alerts.
Without the right infrastructure, firms can quickly become overwhelmed by false positives or miss critical signals without detailed, analytical cross-asset and cross-venue visibility.
Regulators Are Catching Up to Crypto Wash Trading
As digital asset markets mature, regulators worldwide are advancing frameworks to address wash trading and related manipulative behaviors. The U.S. and Canada are setting strong precedents in North America, while regulatory bodies across other regions—including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the UK—are also moving decisively.
- United States: The proposed aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, clarifying the roles of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) while mandating enhanced transparency and surveillance obligations for market participants. If enacted, it would require exchanges, broker-dealers and custodians to implement real-time monitoring systems capable of detecting manipulative behaviors such as wash trading, spoofing and layering.
- Canada: The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) introduced and oversight for crypto trading platforms. These measures include mandatory reporting of suspicious activity, implementation of surveillance controls and stricter compliance with investor protection standards.
- European Union: The regulation, now in effect, introduces a harmonized framework for crypto asset service providers (CASPs) across the EU. MiCA explicitly prohibits market manipulation—including wash trading—and requires firms to implement surveillance and reporting mechanisms. While a transitional “grandfathering” period allows firms to operate under national rules until mid-2026, enforcement has already begun in several member states.
- United Kingdom: The UK Treasury has expanded its crypto asset oversight to include stablecoins and market abuse provisions. Under the , the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) now has broader powers to supervise trading platforms and enforce against manipulative practices like wash trading.
- Asia: Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan have implemented crypto-specific regulatory regimes that target wash trading and market abuse. These frameworks require licensed platforms to deploy real-time surveillance, enforce KYC/AML standards and report suspicious activity. South Korea has also , launching investigations into volume inflation and algorithmic trading abuse.
- Middle East: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have introduced comprehensive digital asset regulations that include surveillance mandates for exchanges and custodians. These frameworks are designed to attract institutional capital while deterring illicit activity.
What Institutions Can Do to Prevent Wash Trading
Addressing wash trading in crypto markets requires more than regulatory standards and compliance—it requires strategic investment in the right technology, processes and staff to evolve crypto marketplace surveillance programs alongside the growth of manipulative schemes. Modern trade surveillance frameworks are built on:
1. Transparency Across Venues
Wash trading often spans multiple exchanges and marketplaces. Effective surveillance must aggregate and analyze data across these venues to surface patterns, behaviors and suspicious activity.
2. Early Detection Capabilities
Fast-moving crypto markets require agile surveillance solutions. Institutions should prioritize functionality that can flag anomalies quickly and enable swift intervention.
3. Advanced Visualization Tools
Investigation tools like market replays, spoofing signature visualizations and alert calibration sandboxes help analysts quickly validate and act with confidence.
4. Talent Investment
Surveillance is not just a technology challenge—it’s a human one. Firms should cultivate teams with expertise in crypto markets, data science and regulatory compliance to interpret signals and continuously refine detection models.
Proven Partnership to Institutionalize Crypto Markets
As the regulatory landscape evolves, institutions need partners who understand both the complexity of digital assets markets and the expectations of global oversight bodies.
At Nasdaq, we combine decades of market surveillance and crypto asset experience to help financial firms.
With , market institutions can prioritize and focus on urgent alerts by increasing efficiency of data sorting, detection and investigation. Supported by rich functionality that offers visualizations and cross-asset coverage, these organizations can detect manipulation, protect investors and strengthen market integrity.
As a strategic partner, we help clients both improve surveillance programs today while also positioning for the future through access to continuous innovation and emerging technology integration.
