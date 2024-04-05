Crypto Wash Trading: Why It’s Still Flying Under the Radar—And What Institutions Can Do About It

As cryptocurrency markets evolve, so do the manipulative trading practices. Among the most persistent forms of manipulation is wash trading: the practice of buying and selling the same asset to create the illusion of market activity.

Wash trading is a trending manipulative practice in crypto trading, vexing regulators and marketplaces. To root out market abuses, financial institutions need to invest in their technology, processes and talent to detect wash trading in crypto markets.

However, while regulators are stepping up enforcement, the complexity of the crypto ecosystem continues to challenge detection and prevention efforts.

So why does wash trading remain so prevalent in crypto? And what can financial institutions do to protect themselves and their clients?

Nasdaq has prepared a new white paper to help firms in the crypto space better understand wash trading risks and the advanced surveillance technology and tactics needed. We summarize the insights and takeaways below.