Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services: The Use Cases Enabling Next-Generation Markets

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a pivotal topic across the spectrum of financial services, from financial market infrastructures (FMIs) and regulators to banks, brokers and buy-side market participants.

Financial firms are not merely contemplating adoption; many are actively running AI initiatives and pilot projects to gain automation, scalability, operational agility and data intelligence. However, to realize the full potential of AI and financial technology, organizations must consider how ready they are to support efficient, effective and ethical AI operations. Data management, risk management, governance and cultural factors will all be instrumental to building a holistic AI strategy.

A new white paper from Nasdaq—The State of Financial Services AI: Enabling Tomorrow's Markets Today—explores these uses cases and considerations in depth, bringing in our own experiences with deploying AI and cloud infrastructure to fuel innovation and next-generation markets.

Download the white paper using the form to the right of the article