Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services: The Use Cases Enabling Next-Generation Markets

Key Insights
- Artificial Intelligence adoption is accelerating across the financial services sector, driving automation and optimization in trade lifecycle processes and internal operations.
- Emerging AI use cases include financial crime detection, integrity monitoring, real-time analytics and investment strategy development.
- AI holds significant potential to streamline complex investigations and elevate productivity, but human judgment will be essential and financial firms need strong governance to ensure proper risk management and responsible AI use.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a pivotal topic across the spectrum of financial services, from financial market infrastructures (FMIs) and regulators to banks, brokers and buy-side market participants.
Financial firms are not merely contemplating adoption; many are actively running AI initiatives and pilot projects to gain automation, scalability, operational agility and data intelligence. However, to realize the full potential of AI and financial technology, organizations must consider how ready they are to support efficient, effective and ethical AI operations. Data management, risk management, governance and cultural factors will all be instrumental to building a holistic AI strategy.
A new white paper from Nasdaq—The State of Financial Services AI: Enabling Tomorrow's Markets Today—explores these uses cases and considerations in depth, bringing in our own experiences with deploying AI and cloud infrastructure to fuel innovation and next-generation markets.
1. AI Technology in Financial Services
In many ways, the financial services industry is already poised to capitalize on AI opportunities. Many financial organizations invest heavily in technology, are accustomed to business transformation projects and typically have strong controls, infrastructure and processes in place due to the highly regulated nature of finance. This puts them a step ahead in being able to plan, implement and manage change in their AI strategy.
That data and technology readiness is leading to early results as diverse AI applications in financial services take shape, including in:
Market Surveillance and Integrity Monitoring
Surveillance analysts have to manually gather evidence during a financial investigation, such as relevant trading activities, corporate filings and extensive data from external sources. The process is resource-intensive and becomes even more demanding if additional investigation is required. AI and machine learning can simplify this triage and review process, enhancing the capabilities of regulators and clients to effectively monitor and detect potential market abuses.
Risk Management
There is an increased regulatory and operational emphasis on factors like intraday risk and counterparty credit risk. As such, businesses need real-time data analytics and other AI-powered risk tooling (including calculations) to optimize their compliance and risk management. Such fintech solutions can enable greater calculation capacity with granularity, frequency and accuracy. This eliminates error-prone manual processes while freeing risk staff to contribute to strategic success in other ways.
Nasdaq Calypso’s XVA Accelerator Module is being enhanced with AI, enabling sophisticated investment portfolio risk calculations and predictive analytics. This AI-driven capability can make complex risk calculations up to 100 times faster with high accuracy and reduced total ownership costs, helping businesses meet regulatory requirements.
Customer Service/Experience
As the artificial intelligence wave gains real-world momentum, customers increasingly expect innovative services and experiences from exchanges and central counterparty clearinghouses (CCPs) or in banking and brokerage services. Potential AI applications in client touchpoints include hyper-personalization based on historic user data, as well as predictive analytics and differentiated offerings that automate customer interactions and enable self-service.
2. AI Strategy Challenges and Considerations
Despite these opportunities, financial services organizations must navigate several challenges to successful artificial intelligence adoption. Fundamental blockers exist in data, culture and regulation. Businesses must plan for a range of diverse strategic considerations including:
Regulatory Ambiguity and Evolution
The regulatory environment surrounding AI is evolving rapidly, creating uncertainty and complexity for organizations seeking to modernize and leverage AI technology at scale. Regulatory authority bodies worldwide are contemplating numerous legislative and policy initiatives for regulating AI, but little harmonization exists. Multi-jurisdictional businesses, in particular, must be keen to proactively follow AI regulation-making and engage with regulators where appropriate to shape policy and demonstrate the value and security of such applications.
Fostering a Culture of Innovation
AI and machine learning have profoundly impacted strategic thinking and culture. Prioritizing education, collaboration, training and upskilling is essential to foster continuous improvement and engage employees. Supported by strong governance, this cultural transformation enables companies to launch AI initiatives, refine technology use and build sustainable programs.
Infrastructure Costs
AI systems, generative AI and large language models (LLMs) require vast amounts of compute power. They also rely on extensive data management infrastructure that can assure businesses of integrity, quality, transparency, centralization and auditability. However, this can translate to resource-intensive architecture that may hinder organizations in deploying AI. Infrastructure optimization is critical to mitigate total cost of ownership (TCO). Legacy platforms can quickly grow obsolete given the pace of innovation and become costly to maintain, putting the emphasis on finding an efficient on-ramp to AI and data intelligence.
3. Responsible Artificial Intelligence Deployment Framework
Financial services companies must plan their AI business strategy through a risk-based lens given the ethical considerations of data and fintech in the context of market fairness, liquidity, transparency, interoperability and integrity. Core pillars of responsible AI strategy include:
- Oversight: Embedding oversight mechanisms to maintain and update ethical standards and governance models across AI-enabled systems.
- Data management, privacy and security: Ensuring data is utilized in accordance with legislative requirements and building systems with security as a fundamental design tenet.
- Market efficiency: Contributing to more accessible, coherent and transparent financial markets.
- Transparency: Ensuring AI systems are explainable and properly documented.
- Reliability: Verification and validation of AI products’ performance, monitoring live usage and driving enhancements.
- Fairness: Ensuring data biases do not lead to models that treat individuals unfavorably.
- Accountability: The benefits, risks and costs of AI decisions are owned by the individuals and organizations deploying the models.
Building a Sustainable AI Strategy
AI is poised to be one of the most transformative technologies for the financial services industry, impacting the entire trade lifecycle. Financial services enterprises are eager to gain first-mover advantages while advancing responsibly to protect clients and mitigate risks. Trusted partners committed to responsible innovation will be essential for success.
Nasdaq is continually looking at ways to weave AI into our capital markets and regulatory technology solutions, building on breakthroughs like Dynamic M-ELO, the first exchange order type powered by AI. Our expertise and solutions can help financial services organizations gain the necessary tooling and infrastructure to leverage emerging tech through our solutions and services.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
