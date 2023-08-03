Fintech Vesttoo considers removing its CEO after fake collateral scandal

By Carolyn Cohn and Steven Scheer

LONDON/JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Israeli fintech Vesttoo is considering the removal of its chief executive and chief financial engineer, its board said in a statement on Thursday, following a fake collateral scandal which analysts said could impact the wider insurance market.

Vesttoo, which uses artificial intelligence technology to connect the insurance industry and capital markets, said earlier this week it was laying off about 75% of its staff and closing some offices in Asia as it tries to recover from a scandal over a fraudulent letter of credit used as collateral in a transaction with an insurer.

The board statement said that Vesttoo was "exploring multiple options" for interim replacements for CEO Yaniv Bertele and Chief Financial Engineer Alon Lifshitz, but no decision had yet been taken. Both Bertele and Lifshitz are on paid leave until a final decision is made.

"It's important to note that an external investigation found no suspicion against any members of the company's management," Bertele said in a statement.

He added that he would "assess the recent developments and consider legal action, while prioritising the company's well-being".

Lifshitz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There were no plans to liquidate the company, Vesttoo said in the statement.

The company said it was closing its Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul offices, but would maintain staff in Tel Aviv, New York, London, Dubai and Bermuda.

Vesttoo - partly backed by Banco Santander's SAN.MC fintech venture capital arm Mouro Capital - was in the process of raising around $200 million in a late stage funding round that would have valued the firm at nearly $2 billion, but the company said this week it was currently not moving ahead with the fundraising.

Led by Mouro, Vesttoo last raised $80 million at a $1 billion value last October. At the time, it said it would use the funds to further expand its global presence.

Mouro declined to comment.

Vesttoo has said it is conducting an internal and external analysis of the events leading up to the first report of a fraudulent letter of credit that was used in many transactions.

DBRS Morningstar global head of insurance Marcos Alvarez said in a recent note that the issue with letters of credit "could have ramifications for the broader insurance and reinsurance market".

Vesttoo's platform aimed to provide insurers with alternative forms of reinsurance. If insurers' reinsurance turns out not to be valid, they will need to find replacement cover, or pay any claims in full, industry sources say.

Insurance ratings agency AM Best said last week it was "monitoring the rapidly evolving situation" at Vesttoo and "reviewing...insurers that have material amounts of reinsurance counterparty credit risk and reliance on various forms of collateral".

Major insurance broker Aon AON.N said in a filing last week that some of its clients and counterparties have begun, or said they might begin, legal proceedings against Aon over the fraudulent letters of credit.

Regulators are also taking note.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority was "aware of the recent developments surrounding Vesttoo", a spokesperson said by email.

"Per the BMA’s remit, it is closely examining and, where needed, will act accordingly."

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority declined to comment.

