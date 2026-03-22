The Fintech Stock Wall Street Insiders Are Quietly Buying

Key Points

Alkami Technology has had significant insider buying activity in March.

The stock has declined quite a bit over the last year and change, but it's arguably undervalued now, especially given the company's revenue growth.

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Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT), a cloud-based digital banking platform, has seen its share price plummet since the end of 2024. A combination of factors, including three earnings misses last year, contributed to the downturn.

Wall Street insiders haven't given up on Alkami, though. Earlier this month, the fintech stock saw notable insider buying, including a major investment from General Atlantic, its largest institutional shareholder.

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General Atlantic owns 11% of Alkami and has a board seat. On March 11 and 12, it bought about $60 million worth of shares. Director Joseph P. Payne also purchased shares on March 11, investing approximately $100,000.

Now, just because insiders are buying doesn't necessarily mean you should, too. But it can be an indicator of an undervalued stock.

Alkami's most recent earnings report, which covers its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, provides some potential reasons why insiders are bullish. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 35% year over year to $480 million. Alkami also has a sticky product, providing digital banking platforms to banks and credit unions, and its 2025 digital banking ARR churn was less than 1%.

Alkami also sets itself apart from other banking platforms by providing what it calls anticipatory banking. The company uses predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to predict and meet accountholders' needs. It's an example of Alkami's forward-thinking approach that will likely help it continue to grow its list of banking clients.

While there's plenty to like about Alkami, it's still somewhat risky. It's not profitable yet, reporting a net loss of $48 million in 2025. Still, the recent insider buying and the ARR growth are good signs.

If you're looking for small-cap stocks with growth potential, Alkama is one to watch.

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Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.