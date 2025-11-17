This Fintech Stock Just Went On Sale. Here's Why It Could 10X

Key Points

Sezzle is down roughly 70% from its peak earlier this year.

The stock looks cheap at a forward P/E of 16.

The business continues to grow quickly despite rising credit risk.

10 stocks we like better than Sezzle ›

We're nearing the end of 2025, and it looks set to be another winning year for the stock market, continuing the artificial-intelligence-driven bull market that began with the launch of ChatGPT.

However, more recently, stocks are showing signs of weakness as murmurs about an AI bubble are growing louder.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

One of the most vulnerable sectors has been fintech, as a number of fintech stocks have fallen sharply in recent weeks on concerns about a weakening credit environment, declining consumer confidence, and a labor market that has soured.

One stock that has tumbled sharply in recent weeks is Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL), the buy now, pay later (BNPL) specialist that has delivered exceptional growth in recent quarters. As you can see from the chart below, however, Sezzle has fallen 43% since Sept. 9, the day before Klarna's IPO, underperforming other declining fintech peers.

Is the sell-off in Sezzle an opportunity? Here's what you need to know about the hot BNPL stock.

Sezzle is still sizzling

Sezzle stock skyrocketed on soaring growth earlier this year, but the stock plunged in August on its second-quarter earnings report. While the company beat analyst estimates, management did not raise its full-year guidance, indicating an expected moderation in its growth rate in the second half of the year.

Sezzle stock fell again on Nov. 6 on its third-quarter earnings report as it easily beat analyst estimates and raised its EPS guidance for the year. However, CFO Karen Hartje, who built the company's finance team, said she intended to resign for personal reasons, leaving a significant gap in the company's leadership. Hartje will serve as CFO while the company searches for her replacement.

Despite the market's reaction to Sezzle's results, its numbers have been strong. In the third quarter, gross merchandise volume -- the total spend on the platform -- jumped 58.7% to $1 billion, and revenue jumped 67% to $116.8 million as the company's monthly on-demand users and subscribers, which it calls MODS, rose 36,000 in the quarter to 784,000.

On the bottom line, its performance was also strong, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rising 75% to $39.6 million, and adjusted earnings per share from $0.47 to $0.71.

Sezzle was a late entrant in the BNPL arena and has had to be scrappy to gain market share. Its business model is similar to that of other BNPL operators. It offers a "pay in four" feature and makes most of its money from merchants, who pay a 6% processing fee plus $0.30 on transactions.

The company also presents itself as more user-friendly and less predatory than its peers. For example, it cuts off users if they miss payments, which limits its own credit risk and gives users an incentive to pay their bills.

Its subscription products have been popular and include Sezzle Anywhere, which allows users to use Sezzle virtually anywhere Visa is accepted.

Could Sezzle 10x?

While Sezzle is under pressure like other fintech stocks, this could be an attractive buying opportunity. Based on its updated adjusted EPS of $3.38 for the year, the stock now trades at a forward P/E of just 16, which is incredibly cheap for a company growing this fast.

That seems to reflect investor skepticism about the growth potential of the business as well as its rising credit risk in the current macro environment. However, while credit risk may be going up, the pressure on the consumer also creates more opportunity for Sezzle, as it's likely to drive more people to use its product. In the third quarter, its provision for credit losses doubled to $32.2 million, a potential warning sign.

However, if Sezzle can get through the current volatile market environment unscathed, the stock could move a lot higher from here, considering its valuation, its growth rate, and the large market opportunity in BNPL. Given its current market cap of $1.8 billion, a 10x gain isn't out of the question if Sezzle can maintain a strong growth rate.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sezzle right now?

Before you buy stock in Sezzle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sezzle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $599,785!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Klarna Group, Sezzle, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.