This Fintech Stock Fell 17% Last Year. One Fund Just Fully Exited a $4 Million Stake

Key Points

13D Management sold 90,000 BILL shares last quarter; the estimated trade size was $4.03 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the net position value decreased by $4.91 million over the quarter, reflecting both trading and price change effects.

The change represents 6.24% of 13F reportable AUM.

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13D Management sold out its entire position in Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing. The estimated transaction value was $4.03 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, 13D Management liquidated its entire 90,000-share stake in Bill.com during the first quarter. The transaction’s estimated value was $4.03 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value decreased by $4.91 million, a figure that includes both trade and market price effects.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TWLO: $7.64 million (11.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:VSAT: $7.55 million (11.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:ACHC: $6.88 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE:PSO: $6.02 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE:ALV: $5.87 million (9.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, BILL shares were priced at $39.49, down 17% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.60 billion Net Income (TTM) $163,000 Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $39.49 One-Year Price Change (17%)

Company Snapshot

BILL provides cloud-based software solutions for automating back-office financial operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and spend management for small and midsize businesses.

The firm operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, software companies, and a broad base of small and midsize enterprises seeking to digitize financial workflows.

Bill.com provides cloud-based financial automation software, facilitating digital payment processes for businesses. The company leverages a SaaS model to deliver scalable solutions that streamline accounts payable and receivable operations. Its platform enables clients to improve cash flow management and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks less like a collapse in confidence and more like a portfolio reset away from slower-growth fintech names that have struggled to regain their market premium. BILL still has a massive footprint in small-business finance automation, but investors appear increasingly focused on whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify higher valuations, especially in software names right now.



Still, BILL’s underlying business remains solid. Third-quarter fiscal-year revenue, as reported earlier this month, climbed 13% year over year to $406.6 million, while core revenue, which excludes float income, rose 16% to $371.1 million. The company also swung to a quarterly profit of $12.8 million from a loss of $11.6 million a year earlier and expanded non-GAAP operating income by 50%.



Management is also leaning aggressively into shareholder returns, authorizing a new $1 billion stock repurchase program after buying back roughly 1 million shares during the quarter. Meanwhile, BILL processed $89 billion in payment volume and served nearly 494,000 businesses in the quarter. In other words, the business has been badly punished, but it’s still operating solidly, and long-term investors should keep that in mind.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bill Holdings and Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends Pearson Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.