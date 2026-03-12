Fintech Stock Up 52% as Investor Trims $5 Million From This Brazilian Payments Leader

Key Points

14B Capital sold 322,000 shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $5.39 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $8.60 million, reflecting both the share sale and market valuation changes.

The post-trade stake stood at 609,000 shares valued at $9.01 million.

On February 17, 2026, 14B Captial Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 322,000 shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), with an estimated transaction value of $5.39 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, 14B Captial Management LP sold 322,000 shares of StoneCo, with the estimated transaction value calculated at $5.39 million based on the average closing price for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The quarter-end position value for the holding decreased by $8.60 million, a figure that reflects both share reductions and price fluctuations during the period.

What else to know

Following the sale, StoneCo represents 7.2% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:MA: $24.30 million (19.5% of AUM) NYSE:V: $24.29 million (19.5% of AUM) NYSE:FOUR: $24.24 million (19.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:STNE: $9.01 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE:PAGS: $7.02 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of Thursday, StoneCo shares were priced at $13.84, up 52% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $13.84 Market capitalization $3.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.59 billion Net income (TTM) ($219.08 million)

Company snapshot

StoneCo provides financial technology solutions, including electronic payment processing, digital commerce platforms, and merchant financial services, primarily in Brazil.

The company generates revenue through transaction fees, software subscriptions, and value-added services delivered via proprietary Stone Hubs and integrated digital channels.

Its primary customers are small- and medium-sized businesses, digital merchants, and integrated software vendors seeking reliable payment and commerce solutions.

StoneCo operates at scale in the Brazilian fintech sector, leveraging a network of local hubs and digital platforms. The company's strategy focuses on empowering merchants through technology-driven financial services, enabling efficient electronic transactions across physical and digital channels. StoneCo's competitive edge lies in its hyper-local distribution model and tailored offerings for the fast-growing Brazilian commerce market.

What this transaction means for investors

Payments infrastructure tends to reward patient investors, which is why portfolio adjustments around companies like StoneCo deserve attention. The business sits squarely in the digital backbone of Brazilian commerce, providing payment processing, software tools, and financial services to millions of small merchants across one of the world’s largest emerging economies.



The company’s latest results suggest that strategy is working. For 2025, StoneCo generated adjusted gross profit of about R$6.3 billion, up roughly 13.5% year over year, while adjusted basic earnings per share climbed more than 33% to R$9.71. Total payment volume also remained strong, reaching about R$560.9 billion for the year, up 9% from 2024 as merchants continued shifting transactions onto digital platforms.



Within the portfolio, the position still sits alongside a cluster of payments and fintech names including Mastercard, Visa, Shift4, and PagSeguro. That lineup shows a clear theme: exposure to global digital payments infrastructure, with StoneCo representing an emerging market angle. And with 14B still holding about $9 million worth of shares, it’s clear the fund retains confidence in the stock — even after a strong run.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, Shift4 Payments, StoneCo, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends PagSeguro Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

